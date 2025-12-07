Love & Marriage: Huntsville Season 10 Episode 12: Destiny learns more about Will during their date

The cast of Love and Marriage: Huntsvile (Image Via Instagram@owntv)

Destiny and Will went on a skate date to know each other better on Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 10, episode 12.

The couple sat down and tried to understand each other more.

During the date, Destiny revealed Martell’s comment about Will and how he does not commit to anyone.

Will also probe Destiny about the other guys that she is currently dating.

He also revealed that he is friends with Twan, one of the guys Destiny is involved with.

Destiny tries to refute the rumours about her relationship with Twan and calls him her “bodyguard for the event.”

The interaction seemed to throw light on how Destiny and Will are skeptical about each other’s intentions.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 10 episode 12: Destiny and Will met on a skate date to explore their connection







During the show, Destiny revealed in her confessional interview:



“So, Will invited me to a skate date. And my first thought is I hope I don’t bust my a**.“



Will helps Destiny learn to skate.

The duo has a great time and then sits down to eat a picnic lunch brought by Will.

Will remarked that he wanted to spend time with her and hopefully she could get to know him.

He revealed how basketball was his “first love.”

Will stated:



“You know, I played at your age. And it’s pretty much been my whole life, for most of my life.”



Then the conversation shifted to Will’s children, and Destiny asked how many kids he had.

Will revealed:



“I got four kids. Yes. Young is at six.”



When Destiny asks about him being married before, Will admits that he has “never been married.”

This revelation bewildered Destiny and then Will explained, saying:



“Okay, so all those relationships were different situations. Four kids, four women.”



This makes Destiny deduce that he is afraid of “commitments.”

To which Will admits:



“Certain things. I don’t have any tattoos…I will commit to the right person or persons.”



This leads Destiny to discover that Will is seeking a polyamorous relationship.

She stated in her confessional:



“So yeah, no poly, nothing over here. Polyiana. No polyamorous. No poly. No poly nothing. Nothing. No. Yeah, I don’t like to share. I had that only child syndrome comes up.”



Will then proceeds to ask about their next date, but Destiny wants to know more about him.

Will agrees but remarks:



“I tell you what, I’ll never lie to you. I just might not volunteer the truth.”



Destiny then shares Martell’s thoughts about him, describing him as a “hit it and quit it” kind of guy.

Will go to refute this and say that it was just a “joke” and “nonsense.”

However, he also confesses that when he asked other guys about her, the topic of Twain came up.

But Destiny calls Twan her “bodyguard for an event.”

Will then reveals that Twan is his very good friend, which seems to frustrate Destiny.

Destiny hilariously remarks:



“Why is Huntsville so damn small? Jesus help me.”



When she explains that it was just a “business lunch,” Will adds:



“That’s what we’re calling it these days? That’s how I got four kids clearly. That’s how they started.”



Destiny talks about this in her confessional interview, stating:



“Huntsville is way too damn small and Twan knowing Will because Ken and the land. It’s like dang. It’s not even a degree of separation in this little town. It’s quite annoying.”



Will jokingly asks her not to be scared and also admits that he had a good time with her.

Destiny, on the other hand, says that she wants to get out of Huntsville at this point.

Stay tuned for more such updates.