Law & Order Season 25 Episode 2 Recap - The truth behind "Hindsight"

Law & Order season 25 returned on September 25, 2025, on NBC and continues its tradition of being a flagship and ground-breaking crime show. Created by Dick Wolf, the series kept its classic formula of police/investigative type of crime in a courtroom setting to raise real-world-social, legal, and political issues.

The first episode, titled "Street Justice," introduces Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi) as she struggles to cope with the acquittal of her sister's murderer and the subsequent murder of Carter Mills, whom she thought had been tried for her sister's murder. This also creates friction between Maroun and Executive ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) because ADA Maroun's sister, Julia, will be pleading guilty to manslaughter.





Episode 2, "Hindsight", premiered on October 2, 2025 and examines the tragic murder of a teen due to the misuse of AI. Dick Wolf launched Law & Order in 1990 after reading, in 1986, a New York Times story about the trial of the man accused of a failed murder. Wolf's production company, Wolf Entertainment, has created over 1,200 episodes of the Law & Order series and its spinoff series, and has been nominated for 67 Emmys.

Season 25, guided by showrunner Rick Eid, stays true to Wolf’s approach of using current events to drive stories while adding depth to characters.

Law & Order season 25 episode 2 recap: Truth behind the "Hindsight"

"Hindsight" follows the murder of Todd Feldman, a student at Northwood Academy who was 15. He was found stabbed in a park while preparing for a band competition, and, while his parents thought he was at band practice, Detectives Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) and Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) discovered Adderall in Todd's room, provided by a classmate named Dylan Colavachecio.

Detective Riley questions Dylan, who tries to run into traffic but is stopped. Dylan admits to selling Todd the pills to help with stress, but denies killing him. He mentions a conflict with another student, Nora, over the band solo, but this turns out to be a dead end.

The actual breakthrough occurs when investigators discover that Todd had previously shared a digitally manipulated nude image of his schoolmate, Cassie Moore. He adopted the reported image, which was made using a swimsuit picture Cassie had uploaded to gain popularity and avoid bullying about being a virgin.

Fifteen-year-old Cassie is struggling in the wake of her mother's death during a pandemic and is processing Todd's betrayal. Evidence keeps piling up against her; while at the crime scene, a bead from her bracelet is discovered, and an Uber record shows evidence that suggests she requested a ride in the park within minutes of the victim being murdered. The Uber driver even stated that he actually rated her low because he thought that going out of his way to take her to the park was going to make him late.

The detectives found both Todd's phone and a knife, regarded as the murder weapon, together in a dumpster not far away. Cassie was so frustrated that she had to use Todd's phone to message his friends, telling them the photo was fake when she was not aware he was dead.

In court, Executive ADA Nolan Price is pursuing first-degree charges against Cassie, but complications arise with his girlfriend, therapist Grace Hall. Grace is Cassie's counsellor, believing Cassie to be a troubled adolescent rather than a cold-blooded killer. As the court begins to decide if Cassie would be charged as an adult, Grace speaks of Cassie's mental health in relation to losing her mother earlier and being isolated during the pandemic.

Price reveals Cassie planned the crime: she tracked Todd’s route, picked a quiet spot, brought a knife, and had an escape plan. Asked if this sounds like a child’s actions, Grace admits, “No.” The judge agrees to try Cassie as an adult.

Cassie’s confession is thrown out because it was made without a parent or lawyer present. At trial, her defence highlights her grief and humiliation to gain sympathy. Grace, testifying against her wishes, provides a key piece of information: Cassie sent her a message through a fake account, claiming she meant to kill Todd the night of the murder.

Grace was busy on a date with Price and thought nothing of it at the time because it merely seemed like Cassie was running her mouth or talking trash. With this testimony as well as other evidence, Cassie is found guilty of first-degree murder.

The outcome affects Price and Grace’s relationship. Grace, who felt like a mother figure to Cassie, blames herself for missing the warning. Her testimony seals Cassie’s fate, leaving her upset. Price’s tough approach wins the case but creates personal tension. The episode ends with Grace meeting Price at a restaurant, suggesting they might work things out by saying, “We’re not finished.”

Fans can watch Law & Order Season 25 air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, with episodes available for next-day streaming on Peacock.

