Keeper ending explained: What happens to Liz and Malcolm in the final scene?

Keeper is a 2025 American surrealist horror film, written by Nick Lepard and directed by Osgood Perkins. The film stars Tatiana Maslany and Rossif Sutherland, and it was released in the U.S. on November 14.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Keeper. Readers’ discretion is advised.

Liz and her boyfriend Malcolm are trapped in a remote cabin in the woods in Keeper. Liz discovers dark truths about Malcolm and the house's evil spirits as strange and terrifying events unfold.

Liz takes control as Malcolm faces his past mistakes in the film's ending. Malcolm is killed by the creatures he betrayed in the final twist. Liz is connected to supernatural forces.

How does Malcolm’s past impact the horror of Keeper?

Keeper masterfully conceals the supernatural beings around the cabin throughout the film. Early creatures appear menacing and mysterious, leaving Liz and the audience unsure of their intentions. Malcolm reveals the horrifying history of these entities in a desperate moment later in the film.

Malcolm and his cousin Darren had a dark encounter with a pregnant woman years ago that would immortalize them. The woman, believed to be religious, unknowingly entered their land. Malcolm and Darren made a deal with the strange creatures that would emerge from her body after capturing and wounding her. These creatures gave Malcolm and Darren eternal life for eating humans. Malcolm recruits women as sacrifices at the cabin, which is immoral.

Malcolm becomes the villain as the film progresses. The terrifying creatures are a result of Malcolm's evil. His charming and seemingly loving nature toward Liz hides his cold, calculating nature. The creatures in Keeper are scary, but Malcolm's manipulations are worse.

What do the creatures want from Liz in Keeper?

The creatures' motives are revealed in the film's second half. These creatures, born from the woman Malcolm killed, are deeply connected to Liz. Malcolm invites her to the cabin because she resembles the creatures' mother, hoping she will feed them and ensure his immortality. But the creatures have other ideas.

Liz discovers the cabin's basement creatures are no ordinary monsters—they are desperate for their “mother.” Liz resembles their mother, so the creatures protect her instead of harming her. As evil creatures become tragic beings seeking a connection with their lost mother, the film becomes more profound.

Even though Malcolm manipulates her, Liz becomes the creatures' mother. They embrace her instead of eating her, saving her multiple times. Liz's unexpected bond with the creatures is key to the film's climax and her fate. Liz must decide whether to stay a pawn in Malcolm's game or become the creatures' "mother."

How does Liz take control in the final scene of Keeper?

The power relationship between Liz and Malcolm changes dramatically at the story's peak. Malcolm is captured by the creatures in the final battle, undoing their deal. He rapidly ages, loses immortality, and is helpless. In a symbolic and literal power shift, Liz confronts Malcolm, now in charge.

Malcolm, once powerful, is now pleading and desperate. Liz casually tells him the cabin is hers, ignoring his pleas for mercy. After being manipulated and deceived, the innocent woman now controls her fate. In the film's powerful ending, Liz's transformation symbolizes Malcolm's ultimate defeat as a manipulative patriarch.

The film ends with Liz feeding Malcolm the drugged cake he intended for her. When he falls into the viscous substance, his fate is sealed. Liz's cold, decisive action marks her personal triumph and justice for Malcolm's many sacrificed women. The film ends with Liz in charge, leaving viewers to wonder if she is the mother's reincarnation or a new force of power.

Keeper is available in theaters.