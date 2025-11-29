Julianne Hough to co-host 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' after Dancing with the Stars Season 34 finale

Julianne Hough (Image via Getty)

Julianne Hough will move out of the ballroom and into one of the highest-rated countdown shows on television when she hosts Dick Clark's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest after the finale of the Dancing with the Stars Season 34.

This was announced only days ahead of the ABC competition series in its 2025 season, which proves that Hough will be a co-host of the December 31 celebration that will be aired live out of Las Vegas.

Her appearance follows a successful season of Dancing with the Stars, as she ended her third term as a co-host on November 25.

Julianne Hough’s return to the spotlight after Dancing with the Stars







The choice to have Hough join the New Year’s Eve is in line with her existing popularity on Dancing with the Stars, having co-hosted with Alfonso Ribeiro during Season 34.

ABC confirmed that Ryan Seacrest will lead the main broadcast from Times Square, while Hough will anchor the Las Vegas segment with former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski.

The network’s plans were further revealed when Hough shared the news publicly on November 24. On Instagram, she wrote,



“From the ballroom to the countdown! I’ll be co-hosting the @RockinEve celebrations from Las Vegas with @Gronk Be sure to tune-in New Year’s Eve at 8/7c on @abc #RockinEve.”



The announcement highlighted not only her participation but also the multistate format of the annual event, which will feature talent across several cities.

Her move to New Year’s Rockin’ Eve extends her television presence beyond the competition season, allowing her a live hosting platform in front of the enormous holiday audience that the special routinely draws.

The broadcast will also feature a series of additional hosts in other locations. Rita Ora will be joining Ryan Seacrest in New York with Chance the Rapper to help with the broadcast in Chicago.

Their intervention highlights the multi-city format that has characterized the program over the past few years and formed a parallel celebration on regional levels.

Hough’s connection to ABC extends beyond her hosting duties. She used to work as a professional dancer and subsequently, a judge on Dancing with the Stars, which makes her one of the most well-known faces on the network.

Her continued visibility across major live productions reinforces her longstanding relationship with the network and her role in its roster of recurring hosts.

Following the conclusion of Dancing with the Stars Season 34, online discussion reflected a positive reaction to her new assignment.

Fans left comments such as “Fantastic! Congrats!” and “Yes queen of our TVs,” in response to her announcement.

Her pairing with Gronkowski also drew attention due to their contrast in on-air styles — a dynamic the network has used previously by pairing entertainment figures with athletes in large-scale broadcasts.

With the December 31 event nearby, ABC has already announced a series of musical acts and guest appearances, but the entire list featuring the Las Vegas stage has not been announced.

The pop, EDM, and crossover performances the city has hosted in the past have kept with the aesthetic nightlife of the area.

For Hough, the move from the ballroom to the holiday stage offers a continuation rather than a departure from her role on Dancing with the Stars.

Having been featured in the show on several occasions as far as her career in television is concerned, her participation in one of the biggest live productions of the year keeps her in the limelight of the entertainment offerings of ABC.

Stay tuned for more updates.