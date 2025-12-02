Jingle Bell Heist soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all the songs and music in the series

A scene from Jingle Bell Heist (Image via Netflix)

Jingle Bell Heist is a festive holiday film written by Abby McDonald and Amy Reed, showcasing a clever and entertaining story crafted from an original screenplay. The movie was directed by Michael Fimognari and was officially released in the United States on November 26, 2025, directly for streaming on Netflix.

The soundtrack for Jingle Bell Heist was composed by Steve Hackman. ACE Entertainment and TeaShop Films produced the film under the supervision of producer Matt Kaplan.

Jingle Bell Heist was filmed largely on location in London, England — especially in South London neighbourhoods. The Loughborough Hotel in Brixton was transformed into the film’s fictional “Sterlings London Department Store,” while nearby local spots such as Heaven Café (re‑imagined onscreen as “Atticus Oyster Co.”) and streets around Brixton contributed to the movie’s festive, realistic backdrop.

Complete soundtrack list of Jungle Bell Heist

Olivia Holt and Connor Swindells star in JINGLE BELL HEIST. Premiering in 12 hours!



Two small-time thieves have their eyes on the same Christmas Eve score. But will their sudden feelings get in the way of their holiday heist? pic.twitter.com/P7oBVxZ9MW — Netflix (@netflix) November 25, 2025

The movie opens with “Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35: Finale” playing as a “2 Weeks Earlier” montage unfolds, showing street violinists performing while Sophia walks through the city. The energetic classical piece continues over visuals that set the tone for the unfolding Jingle Bell Heist storyline.

“Put a Bow on It” by Lil Cheesecake plays as Sophia strikes a deal with Nick in The Jingle Bell Heist. The music carries through a transition scene while Nick narrates the rising craze for the Mooshy Fox toy, highlighting the holiday rush and the stakes of their unfolding plan.

In “Cold Outside (Coming in Hot)” by Lil Cheesecake (00:28:00), Sophia discusses Maxwell Sterling and $50,000 with Nick in his office. A transition sequence follows, during which Sophia delivers flowers to Sterling, advancing the plot while maintaining the upbeat Jingle Bell Heist soundtrack.

During “Who’s Up There (Christmastime)” by Bhi Bhiman (00:37:00), the Jingle Bell Heist soundtrack accompanies a skating rink sequence. Nick enjoys time with his daughter, Maddie, and the track continues as he has a conversation with his ex-wife, Brianna, highlighting family moments amid the festive setting.

In “‘Tis the Season to Be Me” by Lil Cheesecake (00:40:00), Sophia and Nick arrive at the Castorlock Christmas party, where the Jingle Bell Heist music plays, and they begin searching for a circuit box, advancing their mission amid the festive atmosphere.

In “O Christmas Tree” by Danica Dora (00:49:00), an exterior montage shows Sophia walking outdoors with Nick, carrying a FedEx box, highlighting their movement and interactions as the festive soundtrack underscores the scene.

While “Christmastime Is Here” by Rigbie (00:51:00) plays, Sophia visits her sick mother, Rita, with Nick. The Jingle Bell Heist music plays as they decorate the “leaning tree of Pisa,” capturing a warm, festive family moment.

In “This Christmas” by Chauncey Jacks (00:52:00), Nick and Sophia discuss a gala event while the Jingle Bell Heist music plays, and together they strategize against Maxwell Sterling and his wife, Cynthia, advancing their covert plan.

Olivia Holt and Connor Swindells are partners in holiday rom-com crime in JINGLE BELL HEIST. Now playing. pic.twitter.com/aPPCOB4JKo — Netflix (@netflix) November 26, 2025

In “Saltwater” by Geowulf (00:53:00), Sophia slurps a drink as a transition sequence begins, showing Nick in a tuxedo talking to himself, preparing mentally for the upcoming gala event, and setting the scene for the evening’s developments.

In “Joy to the World” by Callum Gillies and 5 Alarm Music (00:55:00), Sophia encourages Nick with “You got this” as the Jingle Bell Heist music plays, while Sterling and Cynthia pose for photographers at the gala, highlighting the festive yet tense atmosphere.

During “Have a Very Merry Christmas” by Al Belletto & The Kids (01:02:00), Sophia and Nick discuss Cynthia over the phone during an exterior sequence, with Sophia urging Nick to “figure something out.”

In “Just Like Christmas” by Low (01:06:00), Sophia and Nick visit The Victory restaurant as the track plays during a montage, including a scene where Nick spends time with his daughter.

In “Christmas in Hollis” by Run-D.M.C. (01:12:00), Sophia and Nick talk indoors while the Jingle Bell Heist music plays, monitoring Ali and Leo during a tense heist sequence.

During “Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35: I. Allegro Moderato” (01:21:00), the Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra scores a slow-motion sequence as Sophia, wearing a ski mask, runs while Sterling opens his vault.

In “Keep It Up” by Good Neighbours (01:28:00), Sophia and Nick share a kiss and hug at The Victory as the film concludes, with the Jingle Bell Heist soundtrack accompanying the end credits.

Additionally, the Jingle Bell Heist soundtrack features:

“ Deck the Halls ” by APM Music

” by APM Music “ Told You So ” by The Skinner Brothers

” by The Skinner Brothers “ We Wish You a Merry Christmas — Modern Stage ” by APM Music

” by APM Music “ Love Is the Law ” by The Suburbs

” by The Suburbs “ Jingle Bells ” by Lee Blaske and ITG Studios

” by Lee Blaske and ITG Studios “ (Please Don’t Leave On) Christmas Eve ” by Pony Boy

” by Pony Boy “ 12 Days of Christmas ” by APM Music/Sony Music Publishing

” by APM Music/Sony Music Publishing “Holidayyy” by Lil Cheesecake

Exploring the plot of Jingle Bell Heist

Jingle Bell Heist follows Sophie Arbus, a sharp‑witted retail worker juggling two jobs to support her ailing mother, and Nick O'Connor, a down‑on‑his‑luck phone repairman with a criminal past. Desperate for money, they reluctantly team up to rob a posh London department store on Christmas Eve. As their heist unfolds, secrets emerge, and their alliance deepens. Things are complicated by growing feelings for each other, forcing them to question what they truly want before the job goes sideways.

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements from the world of movies and TV shows.

