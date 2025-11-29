Is there going to be Maxton Hall - The World Between Us season 3? Renewal status and more

Harriet Herbig-Matten (Image Via Getty)

Maxton Hall – The World Between Us has become one of the most-loved young-adult shows on Prime Video, and many viewers want to know if the story will continue.

The simple answer is yes. Maxton Hall – The World Between Us season 3 is officially confirmed.

Prime Video shared the renewal on June 9, 2025, shortly after season 2 ended with its intense final episode on November 28, 2025.

The ending left fans worried about Ruby and James, but the renewal brings hope that their story will move forward again.

The announcement was made through a short video posted on Prime Video’s official social media accounts.

In the clip, lead stars Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung were seen holding the scripts for the new season.

They told fans that season 3 is happening and also shared one major update — season 3 will be the final season.

This means the show will end with this chapter, and all the unanswered questions from season 2 will finally get clear answers.

Prime Video has not revealed the release date, number of episodes, or filming plans yet.

But the renewal confirms that work on the final season has already begun.

Season 2 had six episodes, so it is possible that season 3 may follow a similar format, though nothing is confirmed yet.

What is clear is that the new season will continue right from the dramatic end of season 2.

Ruby was falsely blamed for something she did not do, and the situation created more pressure around Mortimer.

Season 3 will explore how she deals with this and how James stands by her.

With the show officially returning, fans can expect strong emotions, more twists, and a proper ending to Ruby and James’s journey.

More details about Maxton Hall – The World Between Us Season 3

Season 2 ended with a sharp twist that set up the entire path for Maxton Hall – The World Between Us season 3.

Ruby spent the season trying to balance personal struggles, school pressure, and her dream of reaching Oxford.

She stayed focused on her scholarship exam, especially after Campbell stepped back from the competition.

But things collapsed when Sutton was called in by school authorities and dragged into a false story about a relationship and pregnancy rumor with a student.

In reality, Sutton cared for Lydia, but Mortimer changed the story and placed the blame on Ruby.

This false claim destroyed Ruby’s chances right when she was closest to achieving her goals.

Season 3 will likely deal with Ruby trying to clear her name and regain her future.

James may play a big part in helping her, especially after seeing how deeply the situation hurt her.

The next season may also follow Lydia, who had finally grown stronger in season 2, but was thrown back into chaos because of the false story.

Her actions and choices after this point may bring more tension to the final season.

One major plot that season 3 may explore is the growing conflict between James, Lydia, and their father, Mortimer.

The will-reading scene and the way Mortimer handled the Ruby-Sutton case showed his power and his ability to twist events in his favor.

These moments suggest that Mortimer may bring even more problems in the final chapter.

Season 3 may show how James and Lydia stand together against him and try to protect themselves and the people they care about.

With all these storylines building up, the final season is expected to bring strong emotional moments and a complete end to Ruby and James’s journey.

