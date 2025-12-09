Is there going to be Bel-Air season 5? Renewal status and more

Jabari Banks in Bel-Air season 4 (Custom cover edited by PRIMETIMER, Original Image [YouTube/Peacock])

Bel-Air season 5 is unfortunately not happening. Peacock's Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot aired its three-episode season 4 finale on December 8, which sparked fan questions about whether there's going to be another season to come.

However, when Peacock announced the Bel-Air season 4 renewal in December last year, it was also touted as the final season of the series. It means that there have been no plans to extend the series Bel-Air season 5 for a while now, and it's not likely to change anytime soon.

But it's worth noting that the series received increasingly positive reviews after every season. While Bel-Air season 1 only received a 65% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the second season received a much better 90% score. Season 3 has a 100% rating. Season 4's score is yet to arrive.

No Bel-Air season 5 means no remake of Will Smith and Carlton Banks' college years

Bel-Air is ending after its fourth season, which is two seasons less than the original Fresh Prince series. It also means that there are plenty of storylines from the original sitcom that will not be featured in the reboot, like Will Smith and Carlton Banks' college careers and their lives outside the gates of Bel-Air. It would have shown the cousins growing up and dealing with adulthood in a different environment and away from the family.

It could have also been a chance to explore more mature themes for Will and Carlton. Ashley could start making big decisions about her education and relationships. The expansion of the Banks family is another angle. Vivian is pregnant with her fourth child in season 4, shifting her and the entire family's new reality just as the rest of the children are growing up and going away from home.

That said, cutting off Will's journey in season 4 also makes sense because it also concludes a huge chapter in his life - high school. It also establishes the original plot of the reboot, which involves Will finding his place in the Banks family.

How did Bel-Air season 4 end?

The fourth and final season of Bel-Air brings a bittersweet finale with plenty of goodbyes, plans for the future, and happy surprises. Janey Hubert makes a cameo as Iris, the doula who helps Vivian give birth to baby Nicki. Will and Carlton also finalize their college plans, with Will leaving Bel-Air earlier than anticipated after getting accepted at UPenn's summer business program. Meanwhile, Carlton has chosen Morehouse College, but he still has the summer to enjoy before starting college.

As for their love lives, Will and Lisa decide to end their relationship ahead of college, while Carlton and Amira do the opposite and solidify their relationship. Hilary opens Honeybee's right across Jazz's vinyl shop, and Ashley has found her new calling as baby Nicki's big sister. She's also trying to inspire her parents to move from Bel-Air to Baldwin Hills. She thinks it will bring them closer to their roots.

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Will Smith also made a cameo in the season 4 finale to give young Will (Jabari Banks) some words of wisdom about the future. Smith is not actually a real person during the cameo but a depiction of Will's (Banks) older self, whom he is talking to.

Watch all four seasons of Bel-Air on Peacock.