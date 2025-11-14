Is there a post-credits scene in The Running Man? Details analyzed

A still from The Running Man (Image via YouTube/@paramountpictures)

The Running Man, a gritty, high-stakes dystopian thriller film directed by Edgar Wright, is set to release in theaters across the United States on November 14, 2025. Based on a novel by Stephen King of the same name, the story is set in a society where economically weaker individuals participate in a brutal televised game show in a desperate effort to win a large sum of money.

Based on their experience with contemporary films, audiences are likely to wonder whether Running Man has mid-credits or post-credits scenes that enhance the movie experience. The practice is common with big studio and franchise films, which provide fans with an extra moment of fun or tease future sequels.

However, it can be confirmed that no such sequence is present in The Running Man. Once the end credit sequence starts to roll on the screen, stills from the narrative are rolled alongside the names of the people involved, which expands on the main story.

What is The Running Man (2025) all about?

While The Running Man was first brought to the big screen in 1987, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead role, the latest retelling by Edgar Wright is more rooted in the original novel published by Stephen King in 1982. The narrative of the 2025 film follows Ben Richards (played by Glen Powell) willingly signing up for a brutal, televised game show, unlike Arnold’s character, who was captured and forced into it.

Ben has a daughter, Cathy, who is seriously ill and in need of expensive medication to save her life. Motivated by the circumstances, Ben signs up for the show, where he must survive 30 days while on the run from five elite hunters who seek to kill him. Even if he loses his life in the process, his wife, Sheila (Jayme Lawson), will receive financial compensation and be able to help their daughter.

With the enigmatic masked killer McCone (Lee Pace) leading the hunt, Ben faces insurmountable challenges ahead of him as he pulls out all stops to try and get out of the game alive. The emotional foundation of the stakes involved helps elevate the story to the level that fans are left asking for more during the credits.

Exploring the cast of The Running Man

Glen Powell leads The Running Man as Ben Richards, a desperate father forced into a lethal televised game show to save his sick daughter. Josh Brolin takes on the role of Dan Killian, the show’s ruthless producer who manipulates the deadly spectacle, while Colman Domingo brings flair as Bobby Thompson, the competition’s flamboyant host.

Michael Cera appears as Elton Parrakis, a quiet but resourceful rebel who provides covert assistance to Ben. Lee Pace embodies Evan McCone, one of the show's formidable “Hunters” tasked with tracking and eliminating contestants. Jayme Lawson portrays Sheila Richards, Ben’s supportive yet distressed wife.

Emilia Jones plays Amelia Williams, a fellow contestant whose involvement deepens the stakes of the brutal game. Additionally, William H. Macy appears as a sympathetic figure who offers crucial help to Ben while he’s on the run.

Where to watch The Running Man

Get ready for ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ thrills! Get tickets to see The #RunningManMovie in theatres now! https://t.co/FvzaHGePLY pic.twitter.com/ZoYLQUJtDA — The Running Man Movie (@RunningManMovie) November 14, 2025

The Running Man is only available for viewing in theaters following its release on November 14, 2025, in the United States. There is no current streaming option available for the film. However, it is expected to become available on digital streaming platforms in the coming months.

Check in for the latest news and updates from the world of film and TV shows.