Is Kate Bishop going to be in Daredevil: Born Again season 2?

The expanding street-level corner of the MCU continues to take shape as Daredevil: Born Again season 2 moves toward its March 2026 debut on Disney+. Set in the aftermath of Wilson Fisk’s rise to political power and Matt Murdock’s formation of an underground resistance movement, the new season promises higher stakes, returning favorites, and a deeper exploration of New York City’s vigilante network.

And the speculation surrounding the street-level characters suggests that Kate Bishop, who is portrayed by Hailee Steinfeld in the MCU, is likely to appear in season 2, although Marvel has not officially confirmed her involvement.

According to the thread on Reddit by marvelcomics22, multiple reasons, such as her past confrontation with Kingpin, her connection to Jack Duquesne, who returns with a bigger storyline, and her recent MCU activity with Kamala Khan, make her presence feel narratively organic to the world the series is building.

As the series further intertwines with the Hawkeye corner of the franchise and expands its roster of street-level heroes, the possibility of Kate stepping into Matt Murdock’s war against Fisk aligns cleanly with the direction in which Marvel Studios appears to be steering the show.

This sets the stage for Daredevil: Born Again season 2, which may become one of the most interconnected and character-rich instalments in Marvel’s Phase 6 television slate.

Why Kate Bishop makes sense for the upcoming season

If Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is continuing to build Matt Murdock’s “army”, a storyline teased throughout season 1, then Kate Bishop feels like one of the most logical additions.

She already has a personal history with Wilson Fisk, having fought him in the 2021 Hawkeye finale.

Her near-family connection is also increasingly relevant, as Jack Duquesne returns in season 2 after actor Tony Dalton revealed during an interview with ComicBookMovie that he filmed extensive action material for the upcoming episodes.

Dalton said,

“I did a bunch of action stuff in this next one that’s coming out, Daredevil. And man, I got hurt. I got hurt hard. I mean, I think I must have chipped a rib or something because for two, three weeks, I was in bed.”

His expanded role naturally places Kate back in the narrative orbit. Kate’s involvement also aligns with the MCU’s recent trend of positioning younger heroes beside established ones.

Her final tag-scene appearance in The Marvels showed Kamala recruiting her for a new team.

Given that the series confirmed Kamala was recently visiting friends in New York, the connective tissue between the shows has already been placed.

Hawkeye also stands as one of the earliest MCU projects to reference Kingpin and bridge the Netflix Marvel Universe into the main MCU timeline, so a return to that foundation seems not only possible but also thematically appropriate.

Beyond Kate, Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is expected to include other street-level heroes who could join Matt’s movement. Jessica Jones is already confirmed to appear, marking Krysten Ritter’s official MCU debut.

The Punisher’s storyline is continuing through both Born Again and his upcoming MCU special. Angela del Toro is poised to step into the White Tiger mantle following the death of Hector Ayala in season 1.

While Kate Bishop’s appearance remains unconfirmed, every structural and thematic choice surrounding Daredevil: Born Again season 2 suggests she belongs in this evolving ensemble. The show is grounding itself firmly within the street-level identity of the MCU, and Kate’s story, including her ties to Clint Barton, Kamala Khan, and Jack Duquesne, fits seamlessly into that world.

If Marvel intends to reunite its expanding slate of New York vigilantes, Kate Bishop may be one of the most important pieces.

Everything we know about Daredevil: Born Again season 2 so far

The overarching arc of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 picks up immediately after season 1’s finale, which left New York under Wilson Fisk’s authoritarian control and Matt Murdock preparing to fight back through a grassroots resistance movement.

Showrunner Dario Scardapane has described this next chapter as a “resistance story”, emphasizing how the battle for New York will shift into a war fought in alleyways, safe houses, hidden basements, and the shadows of Hell’s Kitchen.

During an interview with TV Insider, Scardapane noted that Karen Page has become integral to Matt’s life.

"Karen Page is the heart and soul of Matt Murdock's world, and even more so now that Foggy is not part of that trio. You can tell at the end of the season, she's the one telling him to be wrath, you have to be mercy, you have to be there for your city. The idea of her and him moving forward into a dangerous time in New York, yeah, she's a huge part of it." the showrunner explained.

Although Marvel has confirmed Elden Henson, who portrays Foggy Nelson, will appear in season 2, his role may be limited to flashbacks. This further centralizes Karen in the emotional core of the narrative.

Charlie Cox has also teased major character shifts for Matt, telling Collider that Murdock begins the season struggling with his sense of moral clarity.

“He no longer trusts his instincts and is questioning every choice,” Cox explained, highlighting a season shaped by doubt, recalibration, and the weight of becoming a symbol for a desperate city.

Season 2 will also introduce new political characters, including Matthew Lillard as Mister Charles, a figure Marvel describes as “as influential as Fisk on the political stage”, and Lili Taylor as a New York governor who becomes a significant adversary.

With Born Again leaning heavily into political thriller territory, these additions widen the conflict beyond street-level violence and into systemic corruption and power struggles.

A production photo released by Marvel shows Matt returning to a variation of his classic black suit with the red “DD” emblem, symbolizing a rebirth of identity as he rallies support across the city.

Meanwhile, Marvel executive Brad Winderbaum confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that Daredevil: Born Again season 2 and Spider-Man: Brand New Day share narrative overlap, even if Peter Parker isn’t physically present in the series.

With the confirmed March 2026 premiere, Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is shaping up to be one of Marvel’s most ambitious Disney+ projects, mixing political upheaval, personal reckoning, and long-awaited character crossovers.