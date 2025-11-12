“I'm gonna vote for the winner": Dancing with the Stars' Joey Graziadei on casting his pick for season 34

Joey Graziadei (Image via Instagram/@joeygraziadei)

Dancing With the Stars season 33 champion Joey Graziadei said on SiriusXM's Smith Sisters Live that he has not voted at all this season, despite watching every episode. However, the television personality has a plan to change that. He is still involved with the show, as he hosts the official Dancing With the Stars podcast. Graziadei organizes exclusive cast interviews and shares behind-the-scenes secrets from the show's members.

When Smith Sisters Live co-host Lauren Smith asked him whether he votes on the show, he pointed out that he does not vote mostly because of his thought process, having waited this long, and so he plans to vote once, which will be in the finale.

“I'm gonna vote for my winner. I think that's what it is.”

Dancing With the Stars winner Joey Graziadei on not voting this season

On SiriusXM's Smith Sisters Live, Joey Graziadei surprised the host when he said that he had not voted yet for this season.

"I can," he replied. "I obviously can. I actually have not yet, and I don't know why. I don't really have a reason to it."

The former winner has admitted that watching season 34 has been an entirely new experience for him as he is watching from the production area.

When show co-host Rachel Smith asked the former winner whether he felt led to vote, Graziadei said,

"I just, there are moments, I feel like it was like, I don't know, I'm like on the inside now. I'm like, 'Maybe I should, maybe I shouldn't.'"

Joey Graziadei recalls his dance rehearsals with Jenna Johnson

The former DWTS winner recalled how, when he was on the show, he was really just focusing on the dance, and they would barely know what was going on. While talking about his dance rehearsals with pro Jenna Johnson, Joey said,

“I couldn't tell you what anyone's scores were. If anything, Jenna was like mad at me if I was paying attention to scores. She's like, 'You should be focusing on what we can control right now,' so we would be really just getting warmed up, focusing on what we can do, and then you would dance."

While talking about hosting the Dancing With the Stars podcast, the former winner said,

"When the Dancing With the Stars call came to do something on the podcast side, it just seemed like a great fit. I was honored that they thought of me, super excited, and eager to get started ... I’m honestly most of all just grateful that I got the opportunity."

