"I’m seeing her for lunch next week": Jason Bateman addresses why he does not see his sister, Justine, more often

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: Jason Bateman attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

After four decades in the spotlight, Jason Bateman continues to draw interest not only for his acclaimed career but also for the thoughtful, self-aware way in which he discusses his personal life. During a recent appearance on Esquire’s recent episode of What I’ve Learned, he opened up about everything from fatherhood to fame, and, in one quietly revealing moment, he touched on his relationship with his older sister, actress-turned-filmmaker Justine Bateman. It was here that he offered a brief but telling remark:

"I’m seeing her for lunch next week," answered Bateman.

That small mention has sparked curiosity about why the siblings, both prominent Hollywood figures since childhood, don’t see each other more often and what their relationship looks like today.

Jason Bateman explains his relationship with Justine

In the interview, Jason Bateman addressed his relationship with his sister in full, offering clarity rather than mystery. He said:

“My sister and I don’t see each other a ton. There isn’t the typical ‘We see each other every Thanksgiving or every Christmas and our kids want to be together.’ There isn’t that. In a great way. Our conversations are the rich conversations you would have with an adult friend, not the kind of petulant back-and-forth you might have with your adult sibling. We hang out, and we’re nice to each other because we respect one another as individuals regardless of the blood thing. I’m seeing her for lunch next week.”

Bateman’s words make it clear that the siblings’ dynamic is not strained, it is intentional. Rather than following traditional holiday routines or default family gatherings, they relate to each other as independent adults. He highlights the quality of their conversations and the respect that underpins their bond, suggesting a relationship rooted in choice rather than obligation.

Justine Bateman echoed this sentiment publicly when she shut down rumors of infighting or political disagreement. In a tweet on X from September, she wrote the following in full:

“Anyone bringing up my brother to me for any other reason than to say you like his new upcoming show, or any of his past work, will be muted at best and blocked at worst. I’m not interested in your fantasy about some imagined conflict between the two of us over your political ideologies. Really, it’s sick. So, keep it up. It makes it easy for me if identify yourselves, so I can make an X setting adjustment to never have to hear from you, ever again.”

Taken together, the siblings’ statements reinforce the same point: their bond is real, respectful, and free of drama, simply structured differently than many expect. They have forged an adult relationship that works for them, and neither feels compelled to present a more conventional image for public consumption.

Jason Bateman’s career journey and continued growth

Beyond discussing family, the Esquire profile revisited the remarkable arc of Jason Bateman’s career. Beginning as a 10-year-old teaching himself how to perform on set, he rapidly became a household name. Yet he has openly acknowledged the insecurity and self-doubt that lingered beneath the surface, admitting he spent years trying not to become “a child-actor failure”. His twenties were turbulent, marked by overconfidence, late-night partying, and emotional uncertainty. But his thirties brought about a turning point: he quit drinking, married Amanda Anka, and soon after landed Arrested Development, which would redefine his reputation in Hollywood.

From there, Bateman reinvented himself again as a respected director and dramatic actor. His work on Ozark earned him both an Emmy for directing and widespread acclaim for his layered performance. Meanwhile, his voice roles in Zootopia and the recently released sequel Zootopia 2—both of which have seen major box office success—along with the SmartLess podcast, have showcased his versatility.

The interview offered a rare glimpse into the life of Jason Bateman, countering assumptions while revealing a thoughtful, intentional approach to both work and family. The episode of What I’ve Learned featuring Jason Bateman is now available on Esquire’s YouTube channel.