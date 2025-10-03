How many episodes are there in Monster: The Ed Gein Story? Episode count and more

Monster: The Ed Gein Story © Netflix

Monster: The Ed Gein Story, released on October 3, 2025, is the third season of the American biographical crime drama anthology series Monster, created by Ian Brennan for Netflix. The show goes deep into his mind to show what made him do those horrible things. There are eight episodes in this season.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story is about a man named Ed Gein, who committed several crimes in Wisconsin in the 1950s. As Charlie Hunnam states in an interview with Netflix Tudum on October 3, 2025,

"I wanted to get as close as possible to who Ed was, to do him justice, and for this thing to feel authentic. This is going to be the really human, tender, unflinching, no-holds-barred exploration of who Ed was and what he did. But who he was being at the center of it, rather than what he did."

The story gets to the root of Gein's crimes by showing his mental problems and his unhealthy bond with his mother, Augusta Gein. Strange things Gein did and how he lived alone have an effect on not only his actions but also horror culture as a whole.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story: Episode count and more

Monster's third season, Monster: The Ed Gein Story, explores the haunting life of convicted serial killer Ed Gein. This eight-episode season explores Gein's gruesome crimes and their ongoing effects on horror. The episodes were binge-watchable on October 3, 2025, when the season was released.

Here is a breakdown of the episodes in Monster: The Ed Gein Story:

Episode Count Episode Title 1 Mother! 2 Sick as Your Secrets 3 The Babysitter 4 Green 5 Ice 6 Buxom Bird 7 Ham Radio 8 The Godfather

Monster: The Ed Gein Story: What Happened in the Series?

Monster: The Ed Gein Story vividly depicts Ed Gein's life. The show begins with a disturbing depiction of Gein's upbringing on his mother Augusta's remote Wisconsin farm. The unhealthy attachment Gein had to his mother contributed to his madness. He believed women were sinful because Augusta distorted his worldview. His horrific crimes were fueled by this belief and years of isolation and abuse.

As episodes progress, viewers see the horrific events that shaped Gein. The show covers his first murder, his notorious grave robbing, and the shocking discovery of his "house of horrors," where he kept victim trophies.

Over the episodes, Gein becomes more delusional and detached from reality, committing chilling crimes. His interactions with Adeline Watkins, his lover, and local law enforcement show his confusion and fear.

Gein's grisly crimes shaped horror. Tobe Hooper, who made Psycho and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and Alfred Hitchcock, played by Tom Hollander, were inspired by Gein's actions. These connections show how a real-life murderer became a horror icon, influencing pop culture today.

It's convincing that monsters are made by Gein's psychological decline. He shows fragments of his humanity through his relationships with others, including Hitchcock and his lover. His monstrous acts overshadow any normalcy, inspiring a chilling look at human nature and evil.

With haunting detail, the show portays how Gein went from a quiet, normal man to the infamous figure that inspired countless horror legends.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story is available to stream on Netflix.