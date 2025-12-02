How many episodes are there in Love & Death? Episode count and more

Viewers who have been captivated by Love & Death will know the series marked one of HBO’s most talked-about dramatizations in recent years. The show, created by David E. Kelley and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, adapts the true story of Candy Montgomery, a Texas housewife whose life begins to unravel after an affair leads to a murder investigation.

With more viewers now discovering the series through HBO Max, interest around the episode count and streaming availability has only continued to grow. Below is a full breakdown of how many episodes the series contains, how to watch them, and what the story explores.

The complete episode guide for the miniseries

The miniseries Love & Death was released on HBO Max exclusively in 2023. The series consists of seven episodes, and all the episodes are still available to stream on the platform. The streaming platform also recently raised the rates for all three of its subscription plans.

Each plan includes full access to HBO Max’s library, which features the entire run of Love & Death along with the rest of HBO’s catalog. Additionally, every plan has different benefits regarding the streaming quality, watchable screens, and downloading options.

For anyone looking to stream Love & Death at a lower price, HBO Max currently has a limited Cyber Monday offer. The Basic With Ads plan can be purchased for $3 per month for one year, reducing the overall cost to $36 instead of its usual $132. Users can subscribe directly through HBO Max or add it to their Prime Video account for the same discounted rate. This deal runs for a short window and is available only to new or eligible returning subscribers. Additionally, the miniseries is also available on Netflix.

You can find the full episode guide below:

Episode No. Episode Title 1 The Huntress 2 Encounters 3 Stepping Stone 4 Do No Evil 5 The Arrest 6 The Big Top 7 Ssssshh

What is Love & Death all about?

The synopsis for the miniseries Love & Death, as per Prime Video, reads:

“This riveting drama tells the true story of Candy and Pat Montgomery and Betty and Allan Gore – two churchgoing couples enjoying their small-town Texas life…until an extramarital affair leads somebody to pick up an axe.”

The miniseries Love & Death focuses on the true-crime story behind the murder of Betty Gore in Texas more than three decades ago. It also highlights the emotional aftermath of the case while slowly building the events leading up to the murder. At the centre of the show is Candy Montgomery, who appears to be living the ideal suburban life. However, things don’t seem to be as they appear, since underneath that surface, Candy was growing restless thanks to her boring life. This restlessness leads her to Allan Gore, with whom she begins an affair. a reserved acquaintance who is just as unsure about the boundaries he is crossing as Candy is about her own desires.

The early episodes focus on the planning, secrecy, and awkward logistics that define the relationship. Instead of turning the affair into melodrama, the show presents it in a practical, almost procedural way. This tone sets up the abrupt shift when the murder occurs. Once the investigation begins, the narrative becomes more fragmented. Flashbacks fill in emotional gaps, and the courtroom scenes highlight how community image and social judgment shape the handling of the case.

The tone of the trailer above reflects this shift. The early moments from the clip showcase happy scenes, a family-orientated environment, a sunny backdrop, and various events. But as the trailer progresses and the duo begin their affair after getting acquainted at the volleyball game, things take a quick turn. We can also see a scene where Sherry warns Candy:

“You need to be careful."

The clip cuts to a scene of cops investigating a house, and later, Candy is informed that Betty is dead. As the footage progresses, the tone takes a complete shift, and the shots cut more quickly between Candy’s nervous expressions and the growing suspicions around her. Elizabeth Olsen’s performance stands out in these moments. Her portrayal shows how Candy moves between control and panic, confidence and fear, often within the same conversation. While Jesse Plemons, who portrays Allan, does a great job at showing a man seeking the same thrill as her and at the same time being horrified by the loss of his wife. Although he undergoes a polygraph test, the clip clearly suggests that as the investigation progresses, he remains a central figure in resolving the mystery behind the murder of his wife.

The final stretch of the trailer shows various scenes involving the trial, growing suspicion around her, shifting narratives, and public pressure, creating an atmosphere that feels both intimate and overwhelming. Kelley’s script keeps the focus on emotional complexity rather than sensational details, which gives the show a grounded quality that separates it from other adaptations of the same case.

Love & Death is now available for streaming.