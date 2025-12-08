How is Leonardo DiCaprio honoring Diane Keaton? Actor pays emotional homage to his late 'Marvin's Room' co-star

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 13: Leonardo DiCaprio is seen onstage during the opening ceremony at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais de Festival on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Leonardo DiCaprio honored late actress Diane Keaton in a Time Magazine interview published on December 8, 2025. The Titanic actor, who was named Entertainer of the Year 2025 for the magazine, told journalist Stephanie Zacharek that he was starstruck upon meeting Diane Keaton for the first time. He described his Marvin’s Room co-star as having the best laugh:

“She had the most incredible laugh…It would echo through the entire set, and she made you feel like the funniest person in the world."

Leonardo expressed that he tried to make the actress laugh every day on set because he enjoyed listening to her “infectious laughter.”

Diane Keaton passed away on October 11, 2025, at the age of 79. Leonardo had joined other thespians to mourn her passing, saying that he had the honor of working with her at 18.

“It’s been a balance I’ve been managing my whole adult life,” Leonardo Di said on managing life in the public eye

The Academy Award-nominated actor discussed his journey to becoming a renowned actor and how he manages his fame in a Time interview.

He revealed that while he is still not an expert on navigating the complexities of fame, he was trying his best:

“It’s been a balance I’ve been managing my whole adult life,” he says, “and still I’m not an expert. I think my simple philosophy is to get out there and do something when you have something to say or something to show for it. Otherwise, disappear as much as you possibly can."

He stated that the fame he got from the success of the Titabic movie was “intense and overwhelming” and made him start thinking of how to survive as an actor.

“I was like, OK, how do I have a long career? Because I love what I do, and I feel like the best way to have a long career is to get out of people’s face.”

Leonardo DiCaprio, who has long spoken out about environmental issues, stated that the planet was at a “tipping point” and that all the predictions from scientists were unfolding as expected.

