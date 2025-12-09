How did Michael Virgil die? Family files legal complaint against Royal Caribbean Cruise after the 35-year-old passes away on the ship following heavy intoxication

Royal Caribbean claimed in a statement that they are cooperating with the authorities in their investigation (Image via Getty)

Michael Virgil’s fiancée, Connie Aguilar, has recently filed a lawsuit against Royal Caribbean. The news arrives a year after the former lost his life on the cruise ship, following an alleged confrontation with the crew members and some passengers while he was drunk.

Fox 11 Los Angeles stated that Michael was detained by the security after the incident. The update on his demise reportedly arrived within an hour. The death was declared a homicide by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner, claiming that it was a result of mechanical asphyxia along with other complications like obesity, cardiomegaly, and ethanol intoxication.

Apart from Connie, Michael Virgil’s son also accompanied him on the ship along with other family members. People magazine obtained the legal documents of the Aguilar’s lawsuit on Monday, December 8, which says that the crew allegedly served multiple alcoholic beverages to Virgil.

The lawsuit claimed that the crew was being “negligent” since Michael was intoxicated at one point. Furthermore, Virgil also failed to find his cabin, and he was unable to move when the crew put their entire pressure on his body while holding him on the ground.

The lawsuit says that the crew’s actions allegedly created problems in Virgil’s diaphragmatic motion and blocked the venous return, which eventually led to “impaired breathing.” The court documents claim that the crew used haloperidol, a sedative, along with several pepper spray cans on Michael to bring him under control.

Moreover, the lawsuit referred to the circumstances leading to Michael Virgil’s death, saying that it happened from the force used by the crew and intoxication, resulting in physiological problems.

An update from TMZ says that a spokesperson for the Royal Caribbean responded by saying that they were “saddened” over everything that happened. The spokesperson mentioned that they are cooperating with the authorities and would avoid commenting on anything else for now.

Michael Virgil’s alleged actions were recorded in a video: Assault incident and more explained

As mentioned earlier, the deceased passenger was accompanied by his family members on the cruise. The New York Post stated that the entire group went to the bar after entering the ship in December last year because their room was not ready.

While others left, Michael Virgil was inside the bar for a long time. He could not find his room as he was drunk, following which he reportedly started kicking the doors. The incident was even recorded by a passenger named Christifer Mikhail, and the video was acquired by Fox 11 Los Angeles.

The security tried to control Virgil using certain things, like handcuffs. During a conversation with Fox, Michael said that he was scared and added:

“The gentleman that was drunk said he was going to kill us. He started chasing us down the hallway.”

In an interview with Fox, a relative of Michael claimed that he did not deserve to die, adding that he never displayed any such behavior in the past. Although he died within an hour of being detained, the cause of death was initially not revealed.

People magazine stated that Michael Virgil also attacked some crew members before being detained by security. Apart from that, he even used racial slurs towards a few people. He was surrounded by security at one point, where he was heard threatening outside a door.

Meanwhile, the latest lawsuit against Royal Caribbean is seeking damages for pain and suffering, future and medical expenses, and loss of support.