How did Lady Gaga react to Joker: Folie à Deux’s ‘unhinged’ bad reviews?

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS) Lady Gaga performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Lady Gaga’s Joker: Folie à Deux was released in October 2024 to negative reviews and a low box office performance. It made $207 million worldwide, a significant downturn from the 2019 Joker, which earned above $1 billion globally.

In an interview with Rolling Stone published on November 13, 2025, Mother Monster revealed that she was unfazed by the heavy criticism:

“I wasn’t, like, unfazed. It’s funny, I’m almost nervous to share my reaction. But the truth is, when it first started happening, I started laughing. Because it was just getting so unhinged.”

The Folie à Deux movie received a D from CinemaScore and a 31 percent approval score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Lady Gaga, in an Elle interview in January 2025, had discussed the underwhelming critical and commercial performance of the movie, stating that it happens sometimes that viewers don’t like a film:

“People just sometimes don’t like some things. It’s that simple. And I think to be an artist, you have to be willing for people to sometimes not like it. And you keep going, even if something didn’t connect in the way that you intended.”

“I went kind of into a dark place mentally,” Lady Gaga talks about her emotions after she finished filming Joker: Folie à Deux

Folie à Deux is a sequel to the events in the 2019 Joker movie. It follows Arthur Fleck’s murder trial and the mayhem that ensues when he is found guilty.

In her Rolling Stone cover story, Lady Gaga stated that the music video for Disease released after the movie reflected how she felt about Folie à Deux.

"When we were done filming [the music video], I went kind of into a dark place mentally. Maybe I scared myself a little bit.… For weeks, I was really bothered. It was in my head a lot."

She added that she struggled with expressing herself at the time:

"I was actually trying to figure out what I was trying to say. There’s a side of me that’s scared of another side. And I think that there was a sense in me that I was not done healing.”

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.