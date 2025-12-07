Holiday Baking Championship 2025: All the bakers eliminated so far on the show

Jesse Palmer, host of Holiday Baking Championship (Image Via Getty)

Holiday Baking Championship celebrates the spirit of the holidays in a sweet way.

The show is hosted by Jesse Palmer and judged by celebrity chefs Duff Goldman, Nancy Fuller and Kardea Brown.

The contestants are divided into two teams, Team Naughty and Team Nice.

The Holiday Baking Championship has aired five episodes, and it appears that Team Nice is losing its members at a rapid pace.

Two contestants from Team Naughty have been eliminated from the show, and Team Nice has sent three of the contestants home.

Holiday Baking Championship 2025 elimination order: Here is the complete list

Five bakers have been eliminated from the 2025 Holiday Baking Championship.

Gia Barnes

Gia Barnes became the first contestant to be eliminated from the show.

During the first episode, the contestants had to create desserts around the theme given to their team.

Team Naughty’s Ashleigh won this competition, earning an advantage.

They used this advantage against Team Nice by not allowing them to use chocolate in the main heat challenge.

Team Nice won the challenge and was given immunity.

Due to this, Gia from Team Naughty had to leave the show. Gia later thanked her family and friends via a Facebook post on November 4, 2025. She stated:

“ I am so grateful for the opportunity to have been on this show and the exposure for the bakery that we have gotten. Being the first contestant for this show from Alabama, I hope that I haven’t disappointed y’all! Please keep watching with me to see what the remaining bakers make, if the team concept lasts all season, and find out who wins.”

Daniel Gray

Daniel Gray was sent home in the second week of the show.

During the episode, for the preheat challenge, Team Naughty had to create a dessert inspired by various holiday cocktails.

Team Nice had to incorporate flavors from non-alcoholic mocktails into their creation.

Team Naughty won the challenge once again, gaining the advantage of having separated egg whites for their meringue preparations.

Team Nice aced the main heat challenge, and Daniel from Team Naughty had to leave the show.

Daniel later thanked his supporters and his community on Instagram on November 17, 2025:

“ To everyone who stopped by the bakery to chat about it, you made my day every time. It was an honor to represent our amazing city, and I hope I made you all proud! “

Violet Zoner

Violet Zoner was one of the youngest contestants on the show. There was no preheat challenge, and the contestants went straight to the main heat on episode 3.

They had to make a holiday wreath dessert. Team Nice had an advantage because they were the winners of the main heat challenge during the last episode.

They got extra decorative tools, but in the end, Team Naughty won the challenge.

Violet from Team Nice was eliminated.

She shared pictures showing her journey on the show and thanked her supporters via an Instagram post on November 5, 2025.

Erin Luttrel

The contestants had to make two identical pies in episode 4 of the Holiday Baking Championship.

They had to taste other contestants' pies from their team and decide which one would be presented to the judges.

Team Naughty won the challenge again, and Erin from Team Nice was sent home.

She later shared pictures of her family members on the show, along with some snippets of their conversations.

Camrey Smith

Team Naughty used their advantage after winning the main heat in the previous episode.

They brought in Alyx from Team Nice to join their team.

The bakers had to make snow day activities-themed desserts.

Team Naughty again won the challenge, and Camrey from Team Nice was eliminated from the show.

She thanked her teammates in an Instagram post on December 2, 2025.

Stay tuned for more such updates.