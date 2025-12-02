"He did a great job”: Sebastian Maniscalco opens up about SNL star Marcello Hernandez's impression of him

Saturday Night Live (Image via NBC)

SNL star Marcello Hernandez's impression of Sebastian Maniscalco garnered considerable attention. The impression was so spot-on that Maniscalco himself praised Marcello on The Drew Barrymore Show.

However, Maniscalco did have one observation that he wasn’t aware of: he looked “that gray.” Drew Barrymore appeared to agree, noting that Sebastian’s wig was “a little too white.”

“He did a great job. I was very flattered that they did that,” Maniscalco said.

Sebastian Maniscalco opens up about SNL star Marcello Hernandez’s impression

Sebastian Maniscalco was asked about Hernandez's impression.

"Yeah, it's okay," Maniscalco replied. "He did a great job. I was very flattered that they did that. He actually called me on Thursday before the show, said, 'Do you wanna come in and do a cameo at the end of it?' I couldn't do it because I was performing in Palm Springs, but I thought this kid did a fantastic job."

The sketch featured SNL host Glen Powell playing a groom-to-be who invites Maniscalco, as played by Hernandez, to his bachelor party.

While talking about Hernandez's impression of him, Maniscalco praised the SNL star for "going for it in terms of the physicality of his performance, saying he 'really got a kick out of' his over-enunciation on the physical humor.”

Sebastian Maniscalco teases the possibility of hosting SNL someday

Sebastian Maniscalco hinted on The Drew Barrymore Show that he might be up for hosting SNL someday, and he even asked for Barrymore’s help, as she had hosted earlier.

“Yeah, this is absolutely all, all in love, and I have never hosted the show, which I'm here today kinda to... and maybe you could help me out," Maniscalco told Barrymore, adding, "Apparently you've done it."

When Barrymore revealed that she had earlier hosted six times on SNL, Sebastian said,

"Six times! You're taking all the spots!"

Stay tuned for more updates.