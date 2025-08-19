Has Netflix confirmed Dept. Q Season 2? Details explored

Carl Morck and his team are set to tackle more cold cases as Dept. Q has announced its second season. The detectives will now reopen more old, unsolved cases in Edinburgh, some of which tie back to the previous season and its unresolved threads.

The show stars Matthew Goode (Carl Morck), while the other cast members joining the unit in season 2 are Chloe Pirrie (Merritt Lingard), Jamie Sives (James Hardy), Mark Bonnar (Stephan Burns), and Alexej Manvelov (Akram Salim), among others.

The show is based on a noir crime book series written by Jussi Adler-Olsen and is co-directed by Scot Frank and Chandni Lakhani. Season 1 was a global hit, staying on Netflix’s Global top 10 shows list for six weeks.

The logline of the Dept. Q reads:

“DCI Carl Morck heads up the maverick Dept. Q from the basement of an Edinburgh police station. Charged with cases previously deemed unsolvable, this darkly humorous, propulsive show delivers all the pleasures of a procedural, taking us into the complex mysteries not just of the cases but of the detectives themselves.”

Dept. Q season 2 is coming to Netflix

On August 18, 2025, the streamer announced that Dept. Q is checking in for season 2. Goode, in his statement shared with Netflix, said,

‘’I’d like to thank Netflix for giving us the opportunity to further investigate Department Q’s storylines. We have a wonderful cast and crew, headed by our resident genius Scott Frank. I cannot wait to read what comes from his magic quill!”

No official premiere date has been announced yet, and the plot for Season 2 also remains under wraps, as no trailers or teasers have been released so far.

Frank, writer and director of the series, said,

“I’m grateful to the folks at Netflix, as well as our shining cast and crew, for once more risking their careers to enable my folly.”

Know the team joining the Department Q unit in season 2

Matthew Goode as Detective Chief Inspector Carl Mørck

Chloe Pirrie as Merritt Lingard

Jamie Sives as Detective Chief Inspector James Hardy

Mark Bonnar as Stephen Burns

Alexej Manvelov as Akram Salim

Leah Byrne as Detective Constable Rose Dickson

Kate Dickie as Detective Chief Superintendent Moira Jacobson

Shirley Henderson as Claire Marsh

Kelly Macdonald as Dr. Rachel Irving

Tom Bulpett as William Lingard

What happened in season 1 of Dept. Q?

Detective Chief Inspector Carl Morck is sent to head a new cold-case unit in the basement, joined by Akram, Rose, and later Hardy. Their job is to reopen unsolved cases that have been forgotten.

The main case of the season revolves around Merritt Lingard, who is kidnapped by a mother-son duo. The team eventually rescues her. Months later, Merritt recovers and thanks the department, though she misses seeing Morck, unknowingly walking right past him.

As the plot moves ahead, Morck even discovers the ongoing corruption within the team, and Morck and Hardy even survive the tragic shooting encounter that happened at the crime scene while investigating.

Season 2 will finally reveal who shot Morck and Hardy, while also introducing new cold cases for the team to solve together in their basement office.

Netflix executives Mona Qureshi and Manda Levin said in a statement,

“We are raring to return to Carl Morck and his band of glorious misfits at Dept. Q, Scott Frank brought us best-in-class storytelling and thrilled Netflix audiences worldwide. We can’t wait to see what Morck and the gang uncover in Season 2 … Edinburgh, we’re back.”

Season 2 holds plenty of surprises, with the first big reveal coming soon. Until then, stay tuned for more updates!

