Has It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 been confirmed? Explained

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia recently completed its seventeenth long season. It is the longest-running sitcom and the show has managed to keep its viewers entertained.

The sitcom has always provided its viewers with laughs and some memorable moments. Fans are already anxiously waiting for the upcoming season after the end of Season 17.

Season 18 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has already been confirmed. FX renewed the series for four seasons back in 2020, which is considered to be an uncommon move for any show.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18- Potential Release Date

FX renewed It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia back in 2020, while the show was still in its 14th season. With the announcement of renewal, this show has become the longest-running live-action comedy series. The network has not yet announced the premiere date for the next season. The show has a yearly release schedule; however, from the last few seasons, it has been biannually releasing its seasons and also the number of episodes per season has been lowered from 10 to 8 episodes.

Frank, played by Danny DeVito, has indicated that Season 18 production will begin in January 2026. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Season 18, is set to premiere on FX by the end of 2026.

The main cast will be back in their respective roles, which includes Charlie Day as Charlie Kelly, Rob McElhenney as Ronald “Mac” McDonald, Kaitlin Olson as Deandra “Dee” Reynolds, Glenn Howerton as Dennis Reynolds and Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia- Will Season 18 be the last season?



Fx has not made any announcement about the future of the show. Recently, it was announced that season 18 will air by the end of 2026. Fans have been curious whether it will be the end of the sitcom.

Danny DeVito revealed in an interview that the makers might already have planned the ending of the show.

Frank, aka Danny DeVito, exclaimed



“Well, as long as we have a good ending — I don’t know what the ending could be, they probably have one already figured out in their head. It would be hard to let go, but if it’s right and the audience is happy with it, then I think it’s a good thing to do.”



Stay tuned for further updates!