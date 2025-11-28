Gold Rush season 16 episode 4 recap: Tony drives toward his 6,500-ounce goal while Parker’s three wash plants surpass last year’s pace

Gold Rush season 16 (Image via Instagram/@goldrushtv)

In Season 16 episode 4 of Gold Rush, which aired on November 28, 2025, the crews continued operations with defined production targets.

Tony Beets focused on reaching his 6,500-ounce goal at Indian River, while Parker Schnabel advanced his mining operations with three wash plants, surpassing the previous year’s output.

Kevin Beets managed the challenges of Scribner Creek with new additions to his team and efforts to move a wash plant to a productive location.

The episode featured each crew’s tasks, equipment adjustments, and weekly gold yields, providing a status update on their progress toward seasonal objectives.

Episode 4 highlights of Gold Rush season 16

Parker Schnabel’s operations advance

Parker Schnabel’s team at Dominion Creek and Sulphur Creek continued mining with multiple wash plants.

After relocating the wash plant Roxanne from Dominion Creek, the crew began sluicing at Sulphur Creek.

The initial weighing of Sulphur registered 114.08 ounces. Overall, the three wash plants produced 527 ounces for the week, valued at $1.1 million.

This output was 1,100 ounces ahead of the same period in the previous season.

Foremen Mitch Blaschke and Brennan Ruault cleared overburden, identified gold-rich areas, and prepared the wash plants for operation, completing the scheduled tasks for the week.

Tony Beets focuses on the Indian River goal

Tony Beets’ team continued operations at Indian River, where he had already accumulated 775 ounces toward his 6,500-ounce target.

Cousin Mike’s departure required Jacob Moore to assume foreman responsibilities temporarily. The crew addressed water issues at the Early Bird cut, expanding the excavation by nine acres.

A submersible pump was used to remove spring water that had flooded the area. During equipment inspection, Tony discovered cracked tailing shoots on the wash plant Sluice-a-Lot, which were repaired through welding.

The Beets family reported 1,000 ounces for the week, including 250.7 ounces from a specific section, valued at $878,000.

Kevin Beets and team adjustments

At Scribner Creek, Kevin Beets encountered reduced crew capacity after Brennan and Kayden Foot left for Parker’s operation.

He added Buzz Legault as a foreman, who had returned from Mexico and was available for a new position.

Kevin and Faith Teng coordinated the relocation of the wash plant from Links Cut to the Pyramid Cut, moving it down a slope and up a 30-degree incline to the final location.

When the excavator was insufficient to move the equipment, the D10 dozer was deployed to complete the task.

The last stockpile yielded 56.59 ounces worth $198,000, with sluicing planned to continue at Pyramid Cut to approach the 2,000-ounce goal for the site.

Weekly production summary

The episode demonstrated ongoing production efforts across multiple claims. Parker’s three wash plants exceeded last year’s pace, generating a combined total of 527 ounces.

Tony Beets maintained progress toward the 6,500-ounce target, addressing water management and equipment issues at Indian River.

Kevin Beets’ crew managed personnel adjustments and completed the wash plant relocation at Scribner Creek.

Each operation focused on meeting established objectives, including gold yields, equipment management, and crew coordination for continued production.

Equipment and team management

All crews prioritized equipment functionality and team deployment. Parker’s operation involved moving and operating wash plants across different claims.

Tony addressed mechanical and water-related challenges to maintain mining efficiency. Kevin adjusted staffing and managed the relocation of major equipment to maximize operational output.

Each decision and adjustment during the episode aligned with the respective goals of the crews and documented weekly progress in ounces mined and operational activity.

