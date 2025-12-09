‘Galactic Brain’ initiative seeks to move high-demand AI processing off Earth and into space

Solar Power (Image via Getty)

Space.com reports that Aetherflux has introduced a new plan called the Galactic Brain project, which aims to place AI data centers in orbit. The company says this approach could support growing computing needs by using solar power collected in space.

Aetherflux has been working on space-based solar power since its founding in 2024, with a long-term goal of creating what it describes as “an American power grid in space.” The new project extends that plan by building satellites that provide both power and computing.

Aetherflux founder and CEO Baiju Bhatt said in a statement, “The race for artificial general intelligence is fundamentally a race for compute capacity, and by extension, energy.” The company plans to launch the first part of the constellation in the first quarter of 2027. The project also includes a power-beaming test mission set for 2026.

Other companies exploring orbital computing include OpenAI, Google, Amazon, and SpaceX.

In a recent post, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said, “Satellites with localized AI compute, where just the results are beamed back from low-latency, sun-synchronous orbit, will be the lowest cost way to generate AI bitstreams in <3 years.”

Aetherflux says continuous solar power makes its plan suitable for long-term use in orbit.

How does the Galactic Brain system work?

Aetherflux plans to build a network of small satellites that gather solar energy and power onboard AI computing systems. The company says these satellites will also send energy to Earth through infrared lasers.

In its announcement, Aetherflux explained that “continuous solar power and advanced thermal systems remove the limits faced by Earth-based data centers.” The same power system is designed to support both the compute load in orbit and the power delivery on the ground.

The company describes its power-beaming system as a key part of the project. According to the release, the company's planned power-beaming capabilities are “foundational” to the orbital data center effort.

Aetherflux stated, “We anticipate power beaming to be dramatically more reliable than current solar power generation on the ground.” The transmission process relies on multiple satellites working together to collect energy and send it to ground stations, where it can be distributed.

The satellites will run AI models in orbit and send only the results back to Earth. This setup is meant to reduce data flow and support faster processing. Aetherflux says this model could reduce dependence on large ground-based data centers. The 2026 demonstration satellite will test the power-beaming system before the full constellation is deployed.

Industry context and future plans

The Galactic Brain project launches at a time when demand for AI computing has increased. Large companies with existing roles in AI, including OpenAI, Google, Amazon, and SpaceX, are looking at orbital solutions to meet energy and scaling needs.

The idea is that computing in orbit can access constant sunlight and avoid the power and construction limits of land-based centers.

Aetherflux says this project connects directly to its aim of building solar power systems in space. By combining power collection and computing, the company plans to create a system that supports both AI development and potential future power delivery to Earth. Aetherflux plans the first node of the network for 2027, with the long-term goal of expanding into a full constellation.

The company says the system will depend on reliable solar energy and stable power transmission through lasers. Future missions will test energy collection, power-beaming, and data transfer.

Aetherflux says this approach could form the base for its wider vision of space-based power and compute. With multiple companies exploring similar ideas, orbital computing is becoming part of a larger conversation about meeting growing AI energy needs.

