Foundation season 3 episode 10 ending explained: Who is the Mule?

Pilou Asbæk as The Mule in Foundation Season 3

Foundation season 3 episode 10, “The Darkness,” aired on Apple TV+ on September 12, 2025, delivering a jaw-dropping finale to David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman’s adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s sci-fi epic. Directed by Roxann Dawson and written by Jane Espenson and Goyer, the episode unravels the galactic empire’s fragile order through psychohistory’s lens - a predictive science faltering against unforeseen forces.

With a stellar cast - Lee Pace as Brother Day, Jared Harris as Hari Seldon, Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick, Laura Birn as Demerzel, and Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk - the show balances cerebral stakes with raw emotion. The true Mule, a telepathic mutant disrupting Seldon’s plan, is revealed as Bayta Mallow (Synnøve Karlsen) married to Toran Mallow (Cody Fern) , in episode 10 (instead of the Mule played by Pilou Asbæk) is a young woman whose mental powers threaten the galaxy.

“The Darkness” begins with Dusk’s ceremonial preparations and Gaal’s team arming for Bayta’s attack. Hari moves the Vault to Bayta’s ship, distracting her forces, but Gaal’s misstep with the decoy Mule nearly costs her. Dusk’s rampage on Trantor destroys the Cleon lineage, while Demerzel and Day’s deaths cement his reign. Gaal escapes Bayta’s mental grip, and the Second Foundation hides on Trantor. The lunar scene with Kalle and the robot teases a broader conspiracy.

The Mule’s emergence and Dusk’s destruction: Episode 10 of Foundation season 3 ending explained

Unlike Asimov’s novels, where the Mule is a cunning warlord, Foundation’s Season 3 finale reimagines the character as Bayta, a seemingly empathetic figure whose telepathic abilities emerge with devastating force. On New Terminus, Gaal, leading the Second Foundation’s Mentalics, faces Bayta in a confrontation teased since Gaal’s visions 150 years earlier. The episode opens with Gaal fortifying her mind, but Bayta’s powers - amplified by a haunting tune from Magnifico (Tómas Lemarquis) - nearly overwhelm her.

Dawson’s direction, with tight close-ups and dissonant audio, captures the psychic duel’s intensity. Gaal slits the throat of a man she believes is the Mule, only to realize he’s a decoy. Bayta, standing with Pritcher (Brandon P. Bell ), reveals herself as the true Mule, her mind manipulating allies like Pritcher into blind devotion.

Bayta’s reveal is a gut-punch. Her youthful vulnerability, portrayed with chilling nuance by Karlsen, masks a power that bends wills effortlessly. Gaal’s resistance, fueled by memories of loved ones, allows her to escape, but not before Bayta probes her mind for the Second Foundation’s location. This twist redefines psychohistory’s limits, as Bayta’s anomaly - unlike any predictable pattern - threatens Seldon’s plan to shorten the galaxy’s dark age.

The finale’s chaos extends beyond Bayta’s reveal. On Trantor, Dusk, facing his ritual death as Brother Darkness, rebels against the Cleon cycle. Clad in black robes, he storms the cloning vaults, destroying rows of embryonic Cleons to end the Genetic Dynasty. His desperation peaks when he seizes a baby Cleon - the next Dawn - and lures Demerzel into a trap. Bound by her programming to protect the dynasty, Demerzel shields the infant, only for both to perish under a collapsing beam. The Prime Radiant, stored within her, survives, hinting at her role in psychohistory’s creation. Lee Pace’s Day, returning with an ancient robot skull to reactivate it, is blindsided by Dusk’s betrayal. Without nanites, Day is vulnerable, and Dusk shoots him dead, declaring himself Brother Darkness. Mann’s unhinged performance, paired with a stark throne-room scene, underscores Dusk’s singular rule.

Meanwhile, Gaal’s team on New Terminus grapples with Bayta’s influence. Pritcher, under her spell, urges Gaal to join her, claiming they can topple the empire faster. Gaal’s escape, aided by Magnifico’s subversive tune, leaves Bayta’s pursuit unresolved. On Trantor, Ambassador Quent finds refuge in the library, guided by Demerzel’s final act to protect the Second Foundation. There, Preem Palver, the First Speaker, reveals their relocation from Ignis to Trantor - a strategic move to evade Bayta. The episode’s final shot unveils Kalle and an unknown robot on a lunar base, receiving a signal from Day’s reactivated skull. This nod to Asimov’s Foundation and Earth suggests a hidden robotic force, distinct from Demerzel (confirmed dead), manipulating events.

Season 4, greenlit by Apple TV+, will likely explore Bayta’s hunt for the Second Foundation and Dusk’s unstable rule. Gaal’s emotional bond with Bayta may drive a complex dynamic, balancing containment with empathy. The lunar robot’s identity - potentially tied to Asimov’s robotic history - could unravel psychohistory’s origins, with Kalle as a key player.

Where to watch Foundation season 3

Foundation Season 3 is available on Apple TV+, with all episodes streamable on demand. Seasons 1 and 2 are also accessible via web, iOS, Android, or smart TVs.

Stay tuned for more such updates!