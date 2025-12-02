Five Nights at Freddy's 2: Release date & time, where to watch and what to expect

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Yoav Landau arrives as Universal Pictures and Blumhouse present a "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" celebration on the Universal Lot in Los Angeles, CA on October 27, 2025. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Universal Pictures and Blumhouse )

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is a video game-based film franchise, directed by Emma Tammi and written by Scott Cawthon. Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt delivers a raw and ravishing performance, as usual, co-starring with Elizabeth Lail, who seems skeptical of Mike's optimism in the upcoming horror sequel.

Universal's Halloween Horror Nights introduced an attraction from the first film to promote the second film, generating buzz among horror fans.

Release date for Five Nights at Freddy's 2

One week ‘til showtime. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 only in theaters December 5. Get tickets now: https://t.co/nxaIfvZDrk pic.twitter.com/JxImQ5eLoL — Five Nights at Freddy's (@FNAFMovie) November 28, 2025

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is scheduled for a wide release in the United States on December 5, 2025.

Universal Pictures plans to release Five Nights at Freddy's 2 in about 3,300 theatres across North America.

Meet the cast members of Five Nights at Freddy's 2

Get ready to scream!



Matthew Lillard and Skeet Ulrich reunite for more thrills and chills in #FiveNightsAtFreddys2 -- In theaters December 5. Watch this exclusive look behind the scenes and reserve your seats today -- https://t.co/j2LGX0VzTY pic.twitter.com/LcRURCRhA5 — Fandango (@Fandango) November 20, 2025



The video game-based sequel features a spectacular cast of characters, similar to the first one. Josh Hutcherson returns as Mike Schmidt, the ex-security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, co-starring with Elizabeth Lail as Vanessa Shelly, a local police officer and the daughter of William Afton. Piper Rubio as Mike's younger sister.

The infamous serial killer, William Afton, played by Matthew Lillard, was trapped and cursed by his own springlock suit. Thadeous Crane as Jeremiah, Mike's former co-worker. Skeet Ulrich as Henry. Mckena Grace joins the horrific ride as Lisa, the paranormal activity hunter, with Teo Briones as Alex.

Freddy Carter is a security guard at Freddy's. As voice actors, Kellen Goff is the voice of Toy Freddy, and Megan Fox is the voice of Toy Chica. Matthew Patrick is the voice of Toy Bonnie, who appeared in the first film as a waiter. Additionally, Wayne Knight is also expected to appear amongst the cast in the upcoming supernatural drama.

What is Five Nights at Freddy's 2 all about?

A synopsis breakdown from the Five Nights at Freddy's 2 official trailer suggests that the timeline is one year after the first film, which was set in the year 2000. Mike Schmidt and Vanessa Shelly kept the truth from Mike's younger sister, Abby, about the possessed animatronics. William Afton is expected to return, as suggested by the video game franchise.

"I Always Come Back," William Afton's character says in the game.

The events from the first film become legend, inspiring a 'Fazfest' among the locals. The plot gets motion when Abby misses her friends (animatronics Freddy, Bonnie, Chica and Foxy) and leads her to sneak out and reconnect with them. The film franchise is expected to feature a new location and introduce new 'Toy' alongside new puppets.

The film aims to dive deeper into the roots of Freddy's place and the long-forgotten secrets hidden behind the serial killing. As seen earlier, game creator Scott Cawthon, who is also the screenwriter of the film, repeatedly listens to the feedback from fans. In light of game adaptation, Mike and Abby will apparently have to live another five nights, employing things such as a lantern, the camera system, and winding a music box for the Puppet.

