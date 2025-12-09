Everything we know about The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 4

Jessi Ngatikaura and Whitney Leavitt from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Image via Getty)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is moving into season 4, and Hulu has already confirmed new episodes. On November 25, the platform announced a renewal of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” confirming that 20 more episodes were ordered.

This update means the show is set for both seasons 4 and 5. Filming appears to have continued without large breaks, and cast member Whitney shared on Call Her Daddy podcast that work on the show took place while she was filming Dancing With the Stars.

She said, “We were also filming Secret Lives,” which points to season 4 being in progress during her time on the competition series. Release timing for past seasons suggests a steady pattern.

Season 1 came out in September 2024, season 2 arrived in May 2025, and season 3 followed in November 2025.

This creates a six to seven-month window between each season. Based on this schedule, season 4 may arrive between May and June 2025. However, The Hollywood Reporter shared that Hulu may release the new season in early 2025.

Cast changes have not been announced, but Whitney and Jen are expected to appear since they took part in recent filming. Producer Jeff Jenkins has also suggested that a new cast member could join.

Behind-the-scenes events and story setup

Season 4 may include several events that took place during and after season 3. One ongoing topic involves Jessi Draper Ngatikaura, known online as Fruity Pebbles. She used Instagram Stories to talk about the meaning of a “mysterious sex act” linked to Demi Engemann and Bret Engemann.

Her posts gained attention on social platforms, and the show may include the lead-up or response to her statements.

Another event that may appear is Dakota Mortensen’s response to Taylor Frankie Paul joining The Bachelorette. He shared his thoughts on Instagram, and viewers noted his tone. Production may have captured his reaction, as reports say the crew traveled to Utah to film content connected to this development.

A third area of interest is the tension between Whitney and Jen during Dancing With the Stars. Whitney spoke about this on Call Her Daddy, saying, “The relationship’s not great,” and she added that viewers would see the full story when the show returns.

She also said, “There was a lot that happened,” which suggests that the new season may show what took place behind the scenes of the dance competition.

Since filming for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives overlapped with the competition’s schedule, the show may present the timeline leading to their strain, how communication changed, and how filming for both projects affected the cast.

These topics give season 4 multiple story lines that connect online conversations, cast updates, and past public reactions.

Production timeline, release window, and cast details

Season 4 does not yet have an official release date. Based on past seasons, a May or June 2025 release is possible. But The Hollywood Reporter has shared that Hulu may choose an earlier release window, which would shift the schedule that the show has followed so far.

Filming for season 4 appears to have taken place during Whitney’s time on Dancing With the Stars, as she said that both projects were recorded during the same period. Her comment, “There’s definitely more story there,” signals that the show may follow the events that happened during the dance competition.

No cast exits have been confirmed. Whitney and Jen are expected to return based on their recent filming. Other cast members have not announced plans to leave.

There has been online discussion about Demi, but no verified information has indicated a change in her status. Producer Jeff Jenkins has said that a new cast member may join, but no name has been announced.

With the show renewed for two more seasons, Hulu appears set to continue the same release rhythm and episode length. The next season may show the cast’s responses to recent public events, social media posts, and on-camera interactions that connect season 3 to season 4.

