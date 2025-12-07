Everything to know about Love Is Blind: Italy hosts Benedetta Parodi and Fabio Caressa

Fabio Caressa and Benedetta Parodi (Image via Getty)

Benedetta Parodi and Fabio Caressa serve as hosts for Love is Blind: Italy Season 1 on Netflix, bringing their seasoned presence to guide contestants through pods, proposals, and revelations.

Parodi, born August 6, 1972, in Alessandria, Italy, emerges from a family of journalists, while Caressa, born April 18, 1967, in Rome, carved his path in sports commentary from age 16.

Married since July 11, 1999, after meeting in 1997 at Tele+, they share three children—Matilde (2002), Eleonora (2004), and Diego (2009)—and co-authored Calcio e pepe in 2024, offering glimpses into their Milan-based family life built on friendship turned enduring bond.

Benedetta Parodi and Fabio Caressa guide Love is Blind: Italy







In Love is Blind: Italy, Parodi and Caressa open the pods, welcoming singles as voices seek connection unseen.

Episode 1 descriptions note them introducing participants, where one contestant questions a date's sincerity amid early sparks.

Their roles extend the franchise's format, mirroring U.S. hosts like Nick and Vanessa Lachey, while infusing Italian warmth drawn from their 25-year marriage.

Parodi's roots lie in Alessandria, daughter of engineer Pietro Parodi and literature teacher Laura Casabassa, alongside siblings Cristina and Roberto Parodi, both journalists and presenters.

She graduated from the University of Milan in 1997 with a degree in modern literature, entering news as an intern before pivoting to food.

Her breakout came with Studio Aperto on Italia 1, then Cotto e Mangiato in 2008, filmed in her kitchen, spawning a 1.5-million-copy cookbook of the same name in 2009 and Benvenuti nella mia cucina in 2010.

Her television footprint widened on LA7 with I menù di Benedetta in 2011, followed by stints on La Prova del Cuoco, and hosting Bake Off Italia – Dolci in forno from 2013 to 2024, including its junior version.

Additional series include Molto bene, La cuoca bendata, and Pronto e postato. Radio Capital morning shows ran from 2020 to 2022. Beyond cookbooks, she penned children's fairy-tale series Le fate a metà.

In May 2025, Specialità della casa launched as a Mulino Bianco multimedia project across YouTube, Spotify, and Instagram.

Caressa's ascent began at 16 with bylines in Cioè, then local Roman TV on Canale 66 and TeleRoma56 hosting Golmania. Sandro Piccinini elevated him further, leading to his first radio commentary on Cesena–Lazio.

Balancing political science at LUISS, he studied public speaking at UCLA in 1988 and Spanish in Salamanca in 1990, covering Lazio and Roma matches nationwide.

In 1990, he co-authored the World Cup film's official content. Joining Tele+ in 1991, he commentated on his first Premier League match: Tottenham vs. Leeds United.

By 1994, a professional journalist, Caressa rose at Tele+ with Sunday Serie A duties alongside Massimo Marianella in 1998.

The Sky Sport era began in 2003 with +Gol Mondial, evolving to Mondo Gol. In 2006, he voiced Italy's World Cup path, his Italy–Germany call immortalized in Andiamo a Berlino.

Paired with Giuseppe Bergomi, they defined Sky Sport and EA Sports FIFA until 2014. He covered the 2006, 2010, 2014 World Cups, the 2012 Olympics swimming, and Italy's 2021 Euro triumph.

Leadership marked his path: interim co-director of Sky Sport in 2013 with Sky Sport 24 oversight until 2016, then director until co-directing with the Sky Calcio Club delegation.

Reportages like Buongiorno Afghanistan and SOS Lampedusa broadened his scope. Recent ventures include Pechino Express with daughter Eleonora in 2024 and Money Road – Every Temptation Has a Price in 2025.

Books encompass Andiamo a Berlino, Quella sporca ultima Carta, and Scrivilo in cielo. Their union started in Tele+'s cafeteria, friendship blooming before Caressa's repeated proposals led to vows.

Calcio e pepe details raising children amid careers, embodying Love is Blind: Italy's themes of lasting ties.

Parodi told of early days, while Caressa recalled pressures pre-Calciopoli from Juventus over critiques. Stream Love is Blind: Italy to see them steer the season's quests.

