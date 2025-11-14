Eddie Williams’ slowdown becomes the turning point in Japan’s comeback victory on Physical: Asia Episode 9

Eddie Williams from Team Australia, Physical: Asia (Image via Netflix)

Physical: Asia Episode 9 featured one of the most dramatic mid-challenge shifts of the season, and much of that pivot centered on Australia’s Eddie Williams.

After dominating Round One of the Battle Rope Relay, Australia entered Round Two as the clear favorite.

But a single moment — Eddie hitting a physical wall — opened the door for Japan’s comeback and reshaped the outcome of Quest 4.

Physical: Asia — How Eddie’s slowdown turned the Battle Rope Relay upside down

The episode began with all teams lining up in front of battle ropes, trying to figure out the mechanics. Alexandra from Australia asked, “Is that ropes?” while Dong-hyun recognized the training instantly:



“MMA fighters do this all the time… it’s very intimidating.”



When the Master explained the rules — three participants only, one minute each, and top two teams advancing — Australia sent out its power trio: Eloni Vunakece, Robert Whittaker, and Eddie Williams.

Whittaker expressed the team’s mindset,



“We’re good at this. We know we have what it takes to do this.”



Round One justified that confidence.

Whittaker’s blazing speed left the arena stunned.

Dom yelled from behind the line,



“Rob, holy s**t! Oh, my God!”



Eddie and Eloni matched the intensity with strong minutes of their own.

When the scores were revealed — Australia at 1,336 points, the highest of the round — the team celebrated loudly.

Eddie summed up the feeling,



“It makes me really proud to be on the leaderboard.”



But Round Two became the defining segment of Eddie’s episode.

Japan made a strategic decision to send Itoi twice.

Yushin explained it clearly,



“After that first round, I think all of us realized that Itoi was the stand-out.”



Australia stuck with its same trio, planning to overpower Japan a second time.

The second whistle blew, and Round Two began with fierce intensity.

Itoi controlled his pace, relying on clean sensor strikes.

Eloni and Whittaker fired on all cylinders.

Alexandra yelled, “Go faster, Rob!” as Whittaker delivered another blistering run.

But midway through the round, the shift hit.

Eddie stepped into his minute, ready to repeat the explosive performance he delivered earlier.

But this time, fatigue crushed him almost instantly.

He later described the sensation,



“For a big guy… it burns very quickly. It feels like I got metal arms.”



Spectators noticed immediately. Min-jae observed aloud,



“I think Eddie’s slowing down.”



As Eddie’s pace dropped, Japan surged.

Soichi delivered a strong final minute, and Itoi returned to finish the round with precision and stamina.

Kana screamed down Japan’s lane,



“Come on, Soichi! Keep it up!”



When the final seconds ticked down, even Australian teammates sensed the risk.

The arena grew tense as the Master revealed the final numbers:

Japan — 1,116



Australia — 961

The shock was immediate.

Alexandra said,



“I am very surprised about the result for round two.”



Eddie repeated his disbelief to teammates,



“It was a shock to us.”



The loss sent Australia into the forthcoming Death Match, while Japan advanced directly to Quest 5.

Eddie’s slowdown didn’t define his season — but in Physical: Asia Episode 9, it became the hinge point on which the entire quest turned.

The Battle Rope Relay is a punishing test of endurance, and Eddie’s candid reflection — describing his arms as turning into “metal” — captured the physical toll exactly.

As Physical: Asia moves forward into the 1.2-ton Pillar Push, Eddie remains one of Australia’s emotional anchors. But Episode 9 demonstrated how a single minute can reshape everything.

Stay tuned for more updates.