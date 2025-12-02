Dancing With the Stars season 34 winner Robert Irwin opens up on whether his mother Terri will ever compete on the show

Robert and Terri Irwin (Image via Instagram/@terriirwincrikey)

Dancing with the Stars season 34 winner Robert Irwin recently talked about the possibility of his mother Terri Irwin taking part in the hit ABC dance show. Robert admitted that he did not know that he could dance and neither did his sister Bindi Irwin, as he further pointed out that "their surprise talent had to come from somewhere."

The television personality revealed that people have been signing petitions, but his mother does not want to do it. Robert Irwin further revealed that Terri Irwin has said that she is not going to do it as she thinks it is not for her.

"Petition to have my mom on the show has begun" - Dancing With the Stars season 34 winner Robert Irwin

While Terri Irwin is not quite interested in taking part in the dance show, Robert Irwin said that he is not backing down and will try convincing her otherwise. He said:

"Listen, the petition to have my mom on Dancing With the Stars has begun, and I started it, I started this season, and she is firmly like, 'Nope, I’m not doing it. That’s not for me. Well, I’m gonna wear you down. Let’s wear her down and get her on there, because I think she would be great.”

Robert Irwin further said that his and sister Bindi’s dance moves might just come from their mother.

“Those dancing genes, I’m pretty darn sure they didn’t come from my dad.” The TV star continued, “He was very athletic but had no rhythm… I guess we got them from my mom. It must be. It’s only fair, right? She’s got to do it.”

Robert Irwin recently celebrated his 22nd birthday as this comes just a few days after his big win on Dancing With the Stars. Following in the footsteps of his sister's win means a lot to him.

“To follow in those footsteps and to do the same has meant everything to me,” he told PEOPLE backstage after the show finale. “This has absolutely changed my life. It's about making the world a better place. And when I watched her lift that Mirrorball, I saw her lifting that message,” he added of their family’s conservation and charity work."

Robert Irwin opens up about his mother’s influence in his life

In an interview with People, the DWTS winner talked about his mother’s influence on him. The television star pointed out how his mother exemplifies how to be strong.

“And I think so many people forget what strong means," Robert said. "You think strong is like steadfast, you show up, you just carry on, and everything's fine. That's not what strength is." “True strength is being able to find and feel your own vulnerability, your own emotion, and use that to carry yourself and to hopefully try and help others and to create a community," he added. "And my mom is just such a kind and vulnerable and strong and steadfast human being, and she teaches me every day what it is to put one foot in front of the other, even when it's so hard to do that," he added.

