Dancing with the Stars pro Emma Slater names Nathan Fielder as her dream future partner

Emma Slater (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars returned to the spotlight after its Season 34 finale when professional dancer Emma Slater shared a public request about the person she hopes will join the show next.

In a TikTok video, Slater said she wants comedian and filmmaker Nathan Fielder to be her partner in a future season.

She called him the “genius” behind “The Rehearsal” and “Nathan for You” and said she has followed his work for a long time.

She told viewers, “I’m obsessed with him,” while also saying she does not know if he can dance. Slater added that Fielder could use “Dancing with the Stars” within the format of his HBO series “The Rehearsal,” explaining that he could turn the show into what she called “a mock rehearsal for the real thing.”

The video came only days after the Season 34 finale, where Slater danced with Andy Richter.

Slater said she enjoyed the idea of working with Fielder and expressed interest in how his style could fit in with the show’s format.

Slater explains why she wants Nathan Fielder on Dancing with the Stars

In her TikTok message, Slater explained why Fielder is the person she hopes to work with in a future season.

She said, “This human is hilarious and I’m obsessed with him,” noting that she has followed his projects for years.

She spoke about his role in “The Rehearsal” and said that he could bring a new type of idea to the show.

She added, “There’s a way that this could be the rehearsal for the real thing,” suggesting that his storytelling method could blend with the show’s structure.

Slater also addressed the question of whether he can dance. She said she does not know, adding, “I’d say he possibly can’t,” but explained that the focus for her is the process and the partnership.

She said the experience would be “the best time,” even if the learning curve were large. Her comments focused on how Fielder’s creative style could shape a new type of segment on Dancing with the Stars, especially because he often uses performance, planning and unexpected turns in his work.

She finished by saying she wants fans to support the idea and hopes Fielder might consider the invitation.

Dancing with the Stars season 34 recap and placement for the request

Slater shared her message soon after Season 34 ended, making her request part of the larger conversation about what the show may do next. In this season, Slater danced with Andy Richter.

He stayed in the competition until two weeks before the finale. Slater said in her video that the season created “a strong run” for them and that the experience led her to think about who she might dance with in the future.

Her suggestion about Nathan Fielder followed that reflection.

Season 34 included a wide group of participants. They were Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles, Dylan Efron, Elaine Hendrix, Jen Affleck, Whitney Leavitt, Danielle Fishel, Scott Hoying, Baron Davis, Corey Feldman, Hilaria Baldwin and Lauren Jauregui.

Robert Irwin won the season with pro Witney Carson. The finale had the show’s highest viewership in several years.

Slater said in her post that her new suggestion is “just an idea,” but she invited viewers to comment on it.

She also pointed out that Fielder could use his own method of planning on the show, saying, “Nathan fabricates this entire dancing competition,” which she described as a possible format twist.

Her remarks placed the idea in the context of future casting choices and the show’s long-running format.

