Dancing with the Stars: A complete list of winners

Dancing With the Stars (Image via ABC)

Hit ABC dance show, Dancing With the Stars, has been a favourite for more than two decades and 33 seasons.

As the show debuted back in 2005, several celebrities, athletes and artists have participated on the show and later opened up about their experiences. Many have admitted how the show has increased their self-confidence as well. Season 34 is currently airing on ABC.

Dancing with the Stars: Complete list of winners

Kelly Monaco ( Season 1, 2005)

General Hospital star Kelly Monaco was paired with pro partner Alec Mazo. Surprisingly, Monaco and Mazo were the lowest-scoring dancing pair, but that soon changed with each performance. After the big win, the actress said,

“I’ve never won anything in my life and this is great, it’s great!”

Drew Lachey (Season 2, 2006)

Drew Lachey was paired with pro Cheryl Burke as the two went on to earn the perfect scores for their tango, Paso Doble and freestyle routine. He also came back to co-host season five, along with three North American tours of Dancing with the Stars and the All-Star season.

Emmitt Smith ( Season 3,2006)

The former NFL player was paired with Cheryl Burke. During the finale, the judge, Carrie Ann Inaba, said,

“What’s so great about you is that you are the everyday man who became a dancer before our eyes in the past ten weeks.”

Apolo Anton Ohno (Season 4, 2007)

The short track speed skater was paired with pro Julianne Hough. During Season 4, Ohno and Joey Fatone set a record for perfect scores in a season.

Hélio Castroneves ( Season 5, 2007)

The four-time Indianapolis 500 champion was paired with Julianne Hough. His performances gained huge applause from judges.

Kristi Yamaguchi (Season 6, 2008)

The former Olympic figure skater was paired with Mark Ballas. Yamaguchi and Ballas topped the judges’ leaderboard for eight weeks.

Brooke Burke (Season 7, 2008)

The popular television personality and entrepreneur was paired with Derek Hough. Brooke Burke came back to host the show for eight seasons. During rehearsal, Hough has praised Brooke, saying,

“There are moments in there when I feel like I’m dancing with a professional.”

Shawn Johnson ( Season 8, 2009)

The popular gymnast was paired with Mark Ballas. The Olympic gold and three-time silver medalist was just 17 years old when she won.

Donny Osmond ( Season 9, 2009)

The popular singer and actor was paired with Kym Johnson. He is also the oldest recipient of the Mirrorball trophy. Osmond was 52 when he claimed the top prize.

Nicole Scherzinger ( Season 10, 2010)

The popular songstress and songwriter was paired with Derek Hough. She later revealed to ET that she competed on the show in honour of her mother, as she was a huge fan of DWTS.

Jennifer Grey ( Season 11, 2010)

The actress was paired with Derek Hough. In her memoir Out of the Corner, Grey has thanked the show for bringing her illness to light. She also admitted that she loved dancing.

Hines Ward (Season 12, 2011)

The Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver was paired with Kym Johnson. He was also the first active NFL player to win the show. Ward later said

“Every time I score a touchdown. You will see a DWTS routine somewhere in the end zone.”

J.R. Martinez ( Season 13, 2011)

The actor and Iraq war veteran was paired with Karina Smirnoff. The dancing pair managed to beat out competitors Ricki Lake and Rob Kardashian by a small margin.

Donald Driver ( Season 14, 2012)

The Super Bowl champ and wide receiver was paired with Petra Murgatroyd. The dancing pair earned their perfect tens for their final Cha cha cha.

Melissa Rycroft ( Season 16, 2012)

Melissa Rycroft was paired with Tony Dovolani. As Len Goodman praised the duo, saying,

“You have been my greatest pleasure to watch.”

Kellie Pickler (Season 16, 2013)

As Kellie was paired with Derek Hough, she credited her grandfather for talking her into participating in the show.

Amber Riley ( Season 17, 2013)

Amber Riley and pro Derek Hough have managed to earn five perfect scores during the season.

Meryl Davis( season 18 2014)

As Meryl Davis was paired with Maksim Chmerkovskiy, they got the perfect scores during the finale.

Alfonso Ribeiro (season 19, 2014)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star was paired with Witney Carson. The actor revealed that he waited 10 years to try to get the Mirrorball. He currently hosts season 34.

Rumer Willis ( Season 20, 2015)

Willis was paired with Val Chmerkovskiy. Rumer Williams later stepped into the role of Roxie Heart in Chicago on Broadway, making her Broadway debut. She later credited the dance show for helping to build her self-confidence.

Bindi Irwin ( Season 21, 2015)

Bindi Irwin was paired with pro Derek Hough. The popular conservationist and TV personality thanked the show for changing her life after winning season 21.

Nyle DiMarco

Nyle DiMarco was paired with pro Peta Murgatroyd. DiMarco became the first deaf contestant to win the show. As Len Goodman said,

“The only boundaries are what we put on ourselves.”

Laurie Hernandez ( Season 23, 2016)

The champion Olympic gymnast was paired with Val Chmerkovskiy. Competing at 16, Laurie Hernandez is the show’s youngest winner to date, while also being the first Latina to win the competition.

Rashad Jennings ( Season 24, 2017)

Jennings was paired with Emma Slater. The NFL athlete revealed that he has never won anything.

“I never won a playoff or championship. I’ve always been close to everything. That is why in rehearsals I work so hard.“

Adam Rippon (Season 26, 2018)

The Olympic figure skater was paired with Jenna Johnson.

Bobby Bones ( Season 27, 2018)

Bobby Bones was paired with pro Sharna Burgess.

Hannah Brown (Season 28, 2019)

Hannah Brown was paired with Alan Bersten. She became the first Bachelorette to get the Mirrorball on the show.

Kaitlyn Bristowe ( Season 29, 2020)

Kaitlyn Bristowe was paired with Artem Chigvintsev. Artem Chigvintsev got his first win on the show since 2014.

Iman Shumpert ( Season 30, 2021)

The NBA player was paired with Daniella Karagach. Iman became the first NBA player to get to the finals. Shumpert credited the show for teaching him,

“Live every day like your last.”

Charli D’Amelio ( Season 31, 2022)

The TikTok star was paired with Mark Ballas. While talking about the show, Charli D’Amelio said,

“I’ve learned so much, whether it’s about all these new styles of dance or just myself as a person or learning how to perform anything. It was just I’ve learned a whole lot about it all.”

Xochitl Gomez ( Season 32, 2023)

The Marvel star was paired with Val Chmerkovskiy while she was also among the youngest stars ever to compete on Dancing with the Stars. This also marks Val’s third win.

Joey Graziadei (Season 33, 2024)

The Bachelor Nation alum was paired with Jenna Johnson. He also became the first male lead from Bachelor Nation to take home the Mirrorball trophy.

