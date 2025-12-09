Dance Moms: A New Era: Smiley emotional as Leilah lands "Little Sister" and places at DreamMaker

Kaeli Ware and Gloria Hampton (Image via Instagram/@missglodance)

In the Season 2 premiere of Dance Moms: A New Era, a fierce battle for the first solo spot erupts — one that ends in tears, heartbreak, and questions about fairness.

As Project X begins its competitive journey, dancer Isabella “Smiley” Plotczyk is reduced to emotional breakdown, while Leilah Bell lands the much-coveted “Little Sister” solo and finishes the competition with a respectable podium placement.

Dance Moms: A New Era — Solo dreams clash with raw emotion

With Project X freshly formed and under pressure to prove itself, the first solo at the DreamMaker competition quickly became a focal point.

Among the hopefuls were Smiley and Leilah — two dancers vying for the same spotlight. Their mothers, fellow dancers, and coaches watched as tension mounted in the room.

Despite Smiley’s evident improvement and obvious nerves, the decision fell to the coaching duo of Glo and Kaeli. Kaeli initially championed Smiley, citing her remarkable progress.

Glo, however, remained unconvinced — and instructed Leilah to learn the same routine as a backup.

The atmosphere in the studio became electric: whispers of favoritism, alliances, and jealousy circulated among mothers and dancers. Some questioned whether Kaeli’s friendship with Smiley’s mom affected the decision.

The emotional burden weighed heavily. Smiley suffered visible anxiety: stomach aches, tears, and an overwhelming sense of letting everyone down — a reaction that spoke to more than just competitive pressure, but the deeper insecurity tied to her place on the team and within her peer group.

The “Little Sister” solo goes to Leilah — and the fallout is immediate

Both girls ultimately performed the jazz-lyrical routine “Little Sister” for the solo audition. Leilah’s turns were described as sharper and more controlled; Smiley’s confidence, in contrast, faltered. Glo awarded the solo to Leilah.

The decision — while understandable under technical scrutiny — cracked open the emotional backbone of the team. Smiley was crushed, tears streaming, visibly feeling that her shot had never been fair.

Even Kaeli, who advocated for Smiley, acknowledged privately that though Leilah danced well, “it’s hard not to wonder if the outcome would have been different if Smiley had the solo from the start.”

The doubt lingered, whispered among dancers and mothers alike — the question of fairness adding emotional weight to a technical judgment.

On competition day at DreamMaker, Leilah delivered “Little Sister” and earned 3rd place in the 9–11 Level 3 solos category.

While not a win, the placement granted validation to her solo selection under pressure. Smiley, though left without a solo, remained on the roster.

What the premiere reveals about Project X’s internal culture

The solo showdown underscores a deeper reality: in Dance Moms: A New Era, competition isn’t just among rival studios — it’s within Project X itself.

Friendships, favoritism, and emotional vulnerability carry as much weight as choreography.

For a young dancer like Smiley, the stakes are all too real: a single decision can ripple into self-doubt, strained friendships, and fear of being sidelined.

Leilah’s win — modest as it may seem — signals that Project X’s future will depend not only on technical skill but on resilience, mental strength, and navigating complicated social dynamics under pressure.

As rehearsals continue and the season progresses, this moment is likely to echo. Solo selection episodes, shifting loyalties, and backstage drama might define the trajectory of Dance Moms: A New Era as much as trophies and choreography.

Stay tuned for more updates.