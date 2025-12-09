Dance Moms: A New Era returns with Studio Bleu's replacement Project X under pressure to reclaim glory

Dance Moms: A New Era (Image via Instagram/@projectxelites)

From the ashes of Studio Bleu, Project X rises — and not without weighty expectations. In its Season 2 premiere, “Out with the Bleu, in with the New,” Dance Moms: A New Era introduces Project X Dance Company, a freshly minted studio inheriting the legacy, talents, and high hopes of its predecessor.

The debut outing placed Project X under immediate scrutiny: could the rebranded ensemble reclaim the glory once earned under Studio Bleu?

Dance Moms: A New Era — A new start under Project X







The closure of Studio Bleu cleared the way for Project X Dance Company to occupy the same Ashburn, Virginia, facility in October 2024. Season 2 officially premiered on December 8, 2025, on Hulu.

Project X became the centerpiece of Dance Moms: A New Era. The show shifts focus to this newly formed studio and its competitive dance team, coached by returning lead choreographer Glo Hampton, with her daughter Kaeli Ware joining full-time as co-coach.

The staff includes a mix of returning dancers from Studio Bleu alongside fresh talent — all under the pressure to perform from the get-go.

A first outing: DreamMaker Competition and immediate results

Project X’s debut competition took place at the DreamMaker National Talent Competition held in Secaucus, NJ (Meadowlands Exposition Center), on February 21–23, 2025.

For many dancers, it was the first chance to showcase themselves under the new banner. The group number “Breath of Life,” performed by Project X, clinched 1st place in the 12–14 Level 3 Small Groups category — signalling that the team retained enough talent and cohesion to succeed.

That immediate win offered proof: Project X was not merely a rebranding, but a potentially formidable competitor alive to carry on the dance legacy.

Internal rebuild: structure, hierarchy, and pressure

Much like the original series and its successor seasons, Dance Moms: A New Era continues to employ the “pyramid” structure for ranking dancers

For this season’s opening, the lineup placed lead dancer Ashlan Scheide at the top, followed by dancers Bellatrix Castillo and Leilah Bell in the second tier, then a third row of other dancers, including Isabella “Smiley” Plotczyk.

The selection of solos and leads under this restructured setup became a focal point for tension and competition in the studio — illustrating the underlying pressure on every participant to prove themselves worthy of the new name attached to their team.

Stakes beyond the trophy

The narrative of Dance Moms: A New Era does more than capture dance moves — it captures legacy, redemption, and fragile hope.

For Glo and the entire Project X team, this first win is a statement: despite the abrupt end to Studio Bleu, their ambition remains alive.

But with a changed coaching dynamic, new faces, and renewed expectations, every move from here on counts.

Their first competition’s success sets a high bar. The journey ahead — from regional competitions to eventual nationals — now depends on whether Project X can build not just routines, but trust, cohesion, and resilience.

And while fans celebrated the early victory, the episode made it clear that the real test will come as the season unfolds.

New rivalries, shifting friendships, and the constant push for perfection could either strengthen the group or fracture it under the spotlight.

Project X may have momentum — but consistency will decide their future.

Stay tuned for more updates.