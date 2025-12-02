Complete cast breakdown of Playing Gracie Darling: Who plays Who & where you’ve seen them before

"Playing Gracie Darling" poster (via Instagram/@morganaoreilly)

Playing Gracie Darling is an Australian mystery drama series. It was created by Miranda Nation, with co-writing by Anya Beyersdorf and direction by Jonathan Brough. The show premiered on Paramount+ in Australia, the UK and Canada on August 14, 2025.

It became available on Netflix in the US, Latin America, parts of Europe like Spain and the Nordics and Asia, including India, Southeast Asia, Japan and Korea, on December 1, 2025.

The plot centers on Joni Grey, a child psychologist haunted by the disappearance of her best friend, Gracie Darling, during a séance when they were 14. Twenty-seven years later, local teens play a game called "Playing Gracie Darling," reenacting the event.

When another girl, Frankie Darling, Gracie's niece, goes missing after a similar séance, Joni returns to her hometown to confront the past. The six-episode series explores family secrets, guilt and small-town dynamics.

The major cast includes Morgana O'Reilly as Joni Grey, Kristina Bogic as Gracie Darling, Rudi Dharmalingam as Jay Rajeswaran, Harriet Walter as Pattie Grey, and Celia Pacquola as Ruth Darling. It blends psychological tension with supernatural elements in a coastal setting of New South Wales.

Playing Gracie Darling: Complete cast breakdown

Morgana O'Reilly as Joni Grey - Joni is the central child psychologist returning to her hometown after a new disappearance echoes her past trauma. Known for her roles as a hotel employee in The White Lotus Season 3, the comedic horror Housebound and the drama Friends Like Her.

Kristina Bogic as Gracie Darling - Gracie is the free-spirited teen who vanished 27 years ago during the original séance, haunting the town's folklore. Emerging actor with a lead role in Netflix's upcoming body-swap series The Body.

Ariel Donoghue as Frankie Darling- Frankie is Gracie's young niece who disappears while playing the dangerous game, reigniting the old mystery. Emerging actor with no major previous credits listed.

Rudi Dharmalingam as Jay Rajeswaran - Jay is the local police sergeant and Joni's childhood friend, who helps investigate the new case while harboring unspoken feelings. Recognised from the family drama Wakefield and the sci-fi thriller The Lazarus Project.

Annie Maynard as Anita Rajeswaran-Evans - Anita is Jay's ex-partner and a sharp local figure caught in the town's tensions. Featured in the comedy series Colin from Accounts and Upper Middle Bogan.

Jazi Hall as Caitlyn Kelly - Caitlyn is one of the teens involved in the reenactment game, driven by envy and seeking attention. Emerging actor with no major previous credits listed.

Chloe Brink as Mina Grey - Mina is Joni's intuitive teenage daughter who gets drawn into the unfolding events. Broke out in the courtroom drama The Twelve.

Saiesha Sundaralingam as Raffy Rajeswaran - Raffy is Jay's young relative and a loyal participant in the kids' game. Emerging actor with no major previous credits listed.

Dan Spielman as Peter - Peter is a family member who provides quiet support amid the Darling clan's secrets. Appeared in the political thriller The Code and the historical drama New Gold Mountain.

Celia Pacquola as Ruth Darling - Ruth is Gracie's sister, now facing her own daughter's vanishing and long-buried family pain. Known from the small-town comedy Rosehaven and the generational series Love Me.

James Lugton as James Darling - James is a tormented figure in the Darling family, grappling with past actions. Primarily from Australian theatre work, with no major screen credits listed.

Anne Tenney as Moira Darling - Moira is the Darling family matriarch in denial about old sins, pushed toward reckoning. Iconic for A Country Practice and the comedy classic The Castle.

Dominic Ona-Ariki as Zac Teporoa - Zac is the compassionate local priest who offers guidance through spiritual turmoil. Seen in the miniseries One Night and the New Zealand procedural The Brokenwood Mysteries.

Harriet Walter as Pattie Grey - Pattie is Joni's supportive mother who relocated for family reasons and now aids in the crisis. Emmy-nominated for Succession, also in Ted Lasso and the adaptation of Sense and Sensibility.

Stella Miller as Lulu Grey - Lulu is Joni's young daughter, adding innocence to the family dynamics. Child actor making her debut with no previous credits listed.

Eloise Rothfield (supporting role as unconfirmed teen or family member) - featured in the family drama Bump and the crime series Halifax: Retribution.

Peter Carroll (supporting role as unconfirmed elder family figure) - Veteran actor from The Thin Red Line and the miniseries Blue Murder.

Stream all episodes of Playing Gracie Darling on Netflix. In Australia, the UK and Canada, watch exclusively on Paramount+.

