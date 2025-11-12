Complete cast breakdown of Playdate: Who plays who & where you’ve seen them before

Image via @primevideoph/Instagram

Directed by Luke Greenfield, Playdate is a newly added action-comedy film in Prime Video’s library. Brian (played by Kevin James) is a dad who recently lost his job and now stays at home to care for his son. One day, he gets invited to a playdate by another dad named Jeff (played by Alan Ritchson).

At first, everything seems normal, and the two dads talk while their kids play together. But soon, Brian finds out that Jeff is hiding something. Suddenly, a group of mercenaries starts chasing them, and the quiet playdate turns into a wild adventure full of fights, explosions and car chases, all layered with wild entertainment and humor.

Brian, who knows nothing about fighting, must team up with Jeff, who surprisingly knows how to handle guns and enemies very well. The film is set to premiere on November 12, 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Complete cast breakdown of Playdate

Kevin James plays Brian Jennings

The King of Queens star, Kevin James, plays the character of an unemployed accountant who becomes a “stay-at-home” dad. His me-time with his son turns chaotic when he agrees to a playdate, which will push him far outside his comfort zone.

He has worked in television, film, and even voiced for several animated films. For his role in The King of Queens, a CBS sitcom, he earned an Emmy nomination for playing Doug Heffernan. Some of his recent film appearances include Home Team (2022), Becky (2020), Pixels (2015), and more. Cavin Can Wait, The Crew, and Everybody Loves Raymond are a few of his television projects. Additionally, he has worked as a voice artist in Monster House and in the Hotel Transylvania franchise.

Alan Ritchson plays Jeff Eamon

He invites Kevin’s son for a playdate. At first, he seems a confident and charming dad, but beneath his calm, cool exterior lies a mysterious past that drags both families into a wild, action-packed chase.

In Reacher, Alan was the titular character playing the role of Jack Reacher. The actor has starred in many famous movies and shows. He appeared in Fast X, Titans, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, and Smallville. He also played Thad Castle in Blue Mountain State and voiced Raphael in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise. Before his acting career took off, Alan Ritchson was even a semi-finalist on Season 3 of American Idol.

Sarah Chalke plays Emily

Sarah in Playdate will be seen as a supporting character. She plays Brian’s wife, Emily, and suggests he stay at home to bond with her son, Lucas. But it's for sure that Chalke will add heart and humor to the domestic side of the story.

Remembered as Dr. Elliot Reid from the sitcom Scrubs, Sarah has done numerous television projects. Firefly Lane, Roseanne, Speechless, How I Met Your Mother, and many more.

Alan Tudyk plays Simon Maddox

He is one of the bad guys who is behind Jeff and Brian. He is playing the villain in Playdate and has his own motives for hunting them.

In Resident Alien, he was the alien Harry Vanderspeigle. With that, you might know him as Wash from Firefly, and he’s also voiced many Disney characters since 2012, including Heihei in Moana, Duke of Weselton in Frozen, and King Candy in Wreck-It Ralph.

Isla Fisher plays Leslie

Leslie is Jeff’s sharp-tongued and intuitive wife. She begins to sense that her husband’s “perfect dad” act hides much more than he admits.

Her breakthrough role was in the Australian soap opera Home and Away, and fans may have heard her before in Godmothered (a Disney+ Christmas film) and Horton Hears a Who! (2008). Now You See Me (2013), The Beach Bum (2019), and Nocturnal Animals (2016) are some of her best works.

Stephen Root plays Gordon

Root plays Gordon in Playdate, a nosy neighbor who gets pulled into the chaos, often at the worst possible moments. Fans must have seen his face in Office Space, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, and Get Out. Taking a look at his television projects, he played Jimmy James in NewsRadio (a radio station owner) and has even won an Emmy nomination for his role as Monroe Fuches in Barry.

Benjamin Pajak plays Lucas

Brian’s young son is the reason the playdate happens. His innocent friendship with Jeff’s son sets the story in motion.

Benjamin Pajak has starred in the film The Life of Chuck. He has also performed on Broadway, where he won a Theatre World Award for his role in The Music Man. Pajak even played the main character in Oliver! at New York City Center and has also worked as a voice actor for the podcast "Past My Bedtime."

Banks Pierce plays CJ

In Playdate, he plays Jeff’s son, whose playdate with Lucas unexpectedly leads to danger, laughter and adventure. The mystery lies here. It is said that CJ is not actually Jeff’s son, and maybe that adds to the mystery of the man hunting him.

Playdate is going to have its first-ever big-screen debut. Previously, this child actor was seen acting in videos for Dhar Mann Studios and has done voice‑over work.

Additionally, Hiro Kanagawa is reportedly part of Playdate and appears as Colonel Kurtz. He is a menacing figure tied to Jeff’s mysterious background.