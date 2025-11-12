Complete cast breakdown of A Merry Little Ex-Mas: Who plays whom & where you’ve seen them before

A Merry Little Ex-Mas is the first of Netflix's festive films this year.

It’s that time of the year when all one can think of are cosy Christmas movies and some hot cocoa. Netflix has finally revealed its first festive movie of this year. A Merry Little Ex-Mas is set to bring back long-awaited Christmas magic.

This rom-com revolves around recently divorced Kate (Alicia Silverstone), who wishes to have a picture-perfect last Christmas at her house before selling it off. But her plans are unexpectedly wrecked when her ex-husband, Everett (Oliver Hudson), brings his new, young, and successful girlfriend along.



This movie is directed by Steve Carr and written by Holly Hester. It explores the themes of family tensions, new love interest and unresolved feelings. A Merry Little Ex-Mas beautifully captures the bittersweet grace of holding in unsaid emotions and explores the courage and strength it takes to learn to let go and move forward in life while still clinging to old memories.

On November 12, 2025, the movie will be released exclusively on Netflix.

A Merry Little Ex-Mas - The cast and their characters in the upcoming rom-com

The cast of A Merry Little Ex-Mas is a fantastic blend of seasoned performers and newcomers, combining poignant humor and holiday warmth. The complete cast of this movie includes the following.

Alicia Silverstone plays Kate

Alicia Silverstone is popular for her roles in the cult classic Clueless. She made her big Hollywood debut with The Crush back in 1933. In Merry Little Ex-Mas, she plays the character of Kate, who is a city girl, but she decides to move to a quaint town in Winterlight for her love. Now she is a frazzled ex-wife who wants nothing but a perfect Christmas with her entire family for the last time in her old house before she sells it off.

Oliver Hudson plays Everett

Oliver Hudson is widely known for his contributions in Rules of Engagement, Nashville and Scream Queens. His career also includes some great movies like Happy Gilmore 2, Walk of Shame and Netflix's The Christmas Chronicles.

In Merry Little Ex- Mas, he plays the role of Kate’s ex-husband, Everett, who is a hardworking and dedicated doctor by profession. His workaholism and his habit of prioritizing work over his marriage caused a rift in their relationship.

Jameela Jamil plays Tess

Tess is the founder of a successful non-profit and is the new girlfriend of Everett.

Jameela Jamil is well-known for her role in The Good Place as Tahani Al-Jamil and has also starred in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin and Poker Face.

Pierson Fodé plays Chet



Chet is the new love interest of Kate. This character is played by Pierson Fodé, who starred in The Bold and the Beautiful, for which he was nominated for two Emmy Awards. He has also starred in The Wrong Paris alongside Miranda Cosgrove. His other roles include Based on a True Story, Swiped and The Man from Toronto.

Melissa Joan Hart plays April



April is Kate’s best friend and a great godmother to her children. Melissa is known for her leading role in Sabrina the Teenage Witch and some popular sitcoms, No Good Nick and Melissa & Joey. Her recent works include Killing the Competition, The Bad Guardian, and Would You Kill for Me? The Mary Bailey Story.

Wilder Hudson plays Gabriel

Gabriel is Kate and Everett’s beloved son. He is making his acting debut with A Merry Little Ex-Mas.

Emily Hall plays Sienna



Sienna is Kate and Everett’s daughter, who returns from studying abroad in the UK. Emily Hall is known for her roles in Malibu Surf, Loot and Cutman.

Timothy Innes plays Nigel



Nigel is Sienna’s British boyfriend, whom she met while being in the UK for her studies. Timothy has appeared in The Last Kingdom, Harlots, The Favourite and Ashes in the Snow.

Linda Kash as Aunt Ruth



Aunt Ruth is a nosy yet very lovable relative who tends to say the wrong things at the wrong time. Linda Kash is known for her roles in Best in Show, Being Erica, and her voice role in Hotel Transylvania: The Series.



A Merry Little Ex-Mas will release exclusively on Netflix starting November 12, 2025 Stay tuned for further updates!

