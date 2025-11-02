Colin Jost shocks the audience with an earthy Trump joke on Weekend Update

Saturday Night Live

On November 1, 2025, Saturday Night Live's Season 51, Episode 4 brought back Miles Teller as host. Brandi Carlile was the musical guest for this episode, providing upbeat performances and providing a great balance in this episode.

This episode brought back the bold and fearless political satire.

The "weekend update" segment on Saturday Night Live has shocked fans as co-anchor Colin Jost showed a video of President Trump and First Lady Melania leaving the White House to a Michael Jackson cover of "Thriller". Colin Jost described the song as "the perfect soundtrack to lure kids to a famous mansion" in response to the video.

This particular joke highlighted the news about Trump's suspected ties to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and the claims of child abuse accusations, which were previously made against the late music icon Michael Jackson.

The SNL star smirked as the audience laughed, but this joke did grab some startled grunts in response. Later in the episode, Michael Che, a co-anchor, attempted to surpass Jost with the night's darkest joke.

Michael Che said, “Critics of President Trump are calling him tone deaf for posting pictures of his newly renovated White House bathroom during the government shutdown.”

He continued and shared a picture of the bathroom with its new marble flooring, claiming, “I’m happy that the floor looks slippery.”



Many jokes were made about Trump during the Weekend Update segment, continuing his jokes. Michael Che tried to bring up the popular "6-7" meme, which has been viral, adding to the joke he made fun of Rudy Giuliani’s preferences, for Curtis Sliwa, due to his polling numbers being "between 9 and 11", and he used the meme hand gesture.

Jost joined in and further joked about Trump’s recent trips to Asia, and joked about Trump's "12 out of 10" rating on meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and claimed that this was his attempt to exemplify that the United States is still a math-poor nation.

Soon after the SNL episode aired, social media was divided as some appreciated the bold political satire returning, while others were shocked by how NBC allowed that to go on air uncensored.

Why is Jost’s joke a big shocker to all?

Jost, who is sometimes referred to as the cleaner of the two anchors in contrast to Che's darker comedic area, used terminology that the audience didn't anticipate; thus, the timing, smile, and edge in his delivery made the moment even more shockingly memorable.

The next episode of Saturday Night Live airs next Saturday at 11:30 PM ET on NBC.

