Cobweb ending explained: Who killed Rebecca?

Cobweb © Lionsgate Movies

Cobweb, by Samuel Bodin, is a 2023 horror movie about a troubled boy named Peter who starts hearing strange scratching sounds inside the walls of his room. The story takes place in a suburban home. Peter finds out unknown truths about his family's secrets as he looks into them.

Peter, an eight-year-old boy, hears strange sounds coming from the walls of his bedroom. This is where the story of Cobweb starts. Peter finds out that his sister Sarah is making these sounds. For years, his parents have kept Sarah locked up in the attic.

Peter thinks his parents are good people. But Sarah persuades him to kill them. Sarah turns out to be the real monster in the end. Rebecca Holbrook was a girl who went missing on Halloween. She killed her and tricked Peter into killing his parents.

Who killed Rebecca in Cobweb?

Peter's parents, Mark and Carol, don't let him go trick-or-treating on Halloween because a girl named Rebecca Holbrook has gone missing in the area. Peter quickly discovers that what his parents told him about what happened is not true. Sarah, Peter's sister, who has been locked up for years, is the one who made Rebecca go missing. Sarah killed Rebecca when she came to their door on Halloween, and her parents hid the body to keep Sarah safe and keep their own secrets. This revelation is a turning point in the movie, presenting how dark things have been for Peter's family for years.

How does Sarah's character come off in the movie?

Peter initially thinks Sarah is a child trapped in the walls. However, her actions reveal a terrifying truth. Long, tangled hair and an inhumanly fast and agile body make Sarah disturbing. Later in the film, her innocent voice becomes monstrous. Sarah may have been born deformed and turned monstrous by abuse and confinement. Sarah's behavior, supernatural strength, and spider-like ability to crawl across walls suggest she's more than a twisted human. Sarah is never clearly defined in the film.

The abusive parents and their role

Mark and Carol's behavior throughout the film casts doubt on their intentions. Peter initially doubts their evilness, but they abuse Sarah for years. They tortured Sarah in the attic, turning her into a monster. It turns out they abused more than Sarah. Peter was gaslighted about the noises and punished for asking for help. Sarah manipulates Peter into killing them, but they are still responsible for the horrors. The film suggests that Mark and Carol's neglect and cruelty shaped Sarah into a monster, even if she were born evil.

How did Sarah manipulate Peter?

In the final scenes of Cobweb, Peter confronts Sarah after she manipulates him into killing his parents. Peter realizes Sarah is a dangerous entity who wants to kill him, which builds tension in the film. After a fight, Miss Devine, Peter's teacher, helps him escape and locks Sarah in the basement. Peter appears safe for a moment. However, the final scenes leave viewers wondering if Sarah is gone or will haunt Peter forever. Peter starts a new life with Miss Devine, but the haunting final shot shows Sarah's voice in his head, indicating that she will always influence him.

The Cobweb ending is quite ambiguous. Peter appears to be free from Sarah. The final scene implies that Peter's trauma will haunt him forever. “We’re family, Peter,” Sarah said. "I'll always be with you," implies that Peter's past is forever linked to Sarah's monster, literal or psychological. The film doesn't say if Sarah is in Peter's new home or if it's his imagination, but it shows how trauma and guilt last. Peter's behavior, especially killing his parents, will haunt him forever, and Sarah's ghost reminds him of his darkness.

Peter’s traumatic journey

Peter experiences psychological terror, manipulation, and violence throughout the film. Peter has always been troubled, but killing his parents accelerates his descent into darkness. Peter's guilt and trauma are his own, even though Sarah forces him. Childhood trauma can shape a person's identity and worldview, as shown in the film. The final scene shows that Peter may escape Sarah physically, but he will never escape the emotional and psychological damage of his experiences. Sarah's haunting voice symbolizes his trauma's permanence.

The role of Miss Devine

Peter's escape from his abusive family depends on Miss Devine. Peter's teacher is the first to believe his claims about the voices in the walls, and she helps him fight Sarah. Peter survives Miss Devine's rescue, but his trauma remains. The film suggests Miss Devine may have helped Sarah, but the final scene suggests Peter's recovery will be long and difficult. Peter is still haunted by his past, even though Miss Devine saved him physically.

Cobweb can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

