Chad Spodick of Finding Prince Charming mourned after sudden death at 42

Chad Spodick (Image via Instagram @flychad)



Former Finding Prince Charming contestant Chad Spodick died at the age of 42. His family and friends confirmed the news through a GoFundMe page.

The page said their “hearts are shattered” and that his death was “sudden and heartbreaking.” The fundraiser was created to help his mother, Felice Harwood, with funeral costs, daily needs and care for his pets.

Spodick took part in the first season of the show in 2016. He left during week six but stayed in touch with some cast members.

Sam Provenzano, who was also on the show, said, “Chad was a thoughtful soul who loved deeply.” He also said he was glad they became friends.

The GoFundMe page shared that Spodick cared about the people around him and often encouraged them to believe in themselves. It also said he cared for four dogs and a bird named Cosmo.

After his death was shared online, friends, family and followers wrote messages on his last Instagram post. His niece asked people to donate to the fundraiser to support the family.

Chad Spodick’s time on the show and reactions

Chad Spodick appeared on the first season of Finding Prince Charming, which aired on Logo in 2016. The show was hosted by Lance Bass and featured Robert Sepúlveda Jr. as the lead. Spodick left the show in week six.

Later, he said that Sepúlveda tried to contact him and some other former contestants after the show ended. His time on the series brought him public attention and helped him form friendships.



One castmate said, “I never expected a friend to come from a reality show.”



After his death became public, many people wrote comments on social media. Some thanked him for his support. Others shared simple notes about how he helped them. His niece asked for donations on GoFundMe, saying the family needed support.

The fundraiser page also said he “poured himself into others,” which matched what many friends wrote online. These messages reveal how people responded to the news and how they chose to commemorate him through their words, donations and support.

Chad Spodick's family message and fundraiser details

The GoFundMe page shared more information about why the fundraiser was started. It began with the message, “Our hearts are shattered,” and explained that his death was very hard for the family.

Kate Werbowski set up the fundraiser to help Spodick’s mother with funeral plans, daily expenses and care for his pets.

The family wrote that Spodick encouraged people “to advocate for themselves, and to believe in their own worth.” They also said he cared deeply for animals. As a result, part of the fundraiser will help care for his four dogs and his bird, Cosmo.

The message on the page said the purpose of the fundraiser was to honor Spodick’s memory and support the people and animals he loved.

After the page went live, friends, family, and others shared it online. They also wrote comments on his social media posts to show support for the family.

The family thanked the people for their help and said the support meant a great deal to them. Spodick is survived by his mother, other family members and his pets. The fundraiser continues to collect donations to help with the needs described by the family.



________________________________________________



Stay tuned for more details.