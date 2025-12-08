Candice King confirms pregnancy with fiancé Steven Krueger

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - JUNE 14: In this handout image provided by Disney, Actress Candice Accola shares a special moment with her daughter, Florence May, after taking flight on Dumbo The Flying Elephant at Magic Kingdom Park on June 14, 2017 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Accola spent time vacationing with family and friends at Walt Disney World Resort in between projects. (Phot by Chloe Rice/Disney via Getty Images)

Candice King is expecting a baby. The Vampire Diaries alum shared the news of her pregnancy with fiancé Steven Krueger on Instagram on December 8, 2025. She wrote in the caption:

"We’re having a baby! Baby Krueger coming May 2026! The best gift we could hope for this holiday season."

The 38-year-old actress and the Yellowjackets actor travelled to Aruba to celebrate their first child together. King shares two daughters, Florence and Josephine, with The Fray guitarist Joe King.

The American actress told PEOPLE in an article published on December 8, 2025, that she kept the news of her pregnancy under wraps for a while and found the happiness and surprised excitement her friends were feeling as a “joyful experience”:

"We've known the news for a while now, and it's been such a joyful experience getting to surprise and share our happy news with friends and family," she said. "I think my daughters were relieved to understand why Mommy was suddenly belching constantly and eating unusual amounts at weird times."

King’s due date is around May 2026, close to her birthday.

Candice King and Steven Krueger traveled to Aruba to celebrate the impending arrival of their bundle of joy

The couple kept their time on the island simple, enjoying the picturesque view and the sun before the winter season:

"Our babymoon in Aruba was exactly what we needed. We wanted somewhere that felt peaceful and also where we could get a bit of sun before winter sets in here in Nashville," King said.

She added that she and her fiancé checked into the Boardwalk Boutique hotel and stayed at one of the Casitas on the property. She described their stay as peaceful, placing them a million miles away from stress.



They kept their days simple, touring the Tres Trapi beach and reading by the pool. Candice King also visited Aruba Wellness for a prenatal massage.

The actress also told PEOPLE how she enjoyed the reusable water bottles provided by the resort, as she had been drinking a lot of water due to her condition.

"That was a concern of mine, making sure I stayed hydrated in the sun, but there were refill stations of the delicious and potable water that the locals call 'Paradise on Tap' everywhere we went!"

