Can Wendy control the Xenomorph? Alien: Earth episode 7 ending explained

Sydney Chandler in Alien: Earth via @FX Networks

In the dark and corporate-dominated future of 2120, Alien: Earth, designed by Noah Hawley, reinvites the Alien franchise with a poignant blend of psychological horror and corporate betrayal. Premiering on FX through Hulu, the show follows Wendy (Sydney Chandler), a hybrid with a human consciousness in a synthetic body, exploring what it's like for scientists to unknowingly live in a world where Prodigy and Weyland-Yutani are in a competition to control the planet while battling unseen alien monstrosities.

Episode 7, “Emergence,” premiered on September 16, 2025, presents an incredible and exclusive reveal: Wendy is with a xenomorph, taking the story in a completely different direction and contradicting our assumptions based upon the previous Alien depiction of mindless xenomorph killers, brutal murdering as a survival instinct.

The shocking conclusion also exposes Hermit's betrayal, and Wendy's xenomorph was devastating, raising a legitimate concern: Is Wendy actually able to control the xenomorph? The answer is yes, her telepathic link grants influence, but the creature’s instincts may override her will, setting a dangerous precedent for the finale.

With a stellar cast—Alex Lawther as Hermit, Samuel Blenkin as Boy Kavalier, Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh, and Jonathan Ajayi as Smee, episode 7 of Alien: Earth explores trauma, rebellion, and fractured loyalties.

Smee’s shattered innocence and Wendy’s Xenomorph pact

“Emergence” opens with raw intensity: Slightly (Adarsh Gourav) enlists Smee, a child-like hybrid, to drag Arthur (David Rysdahl), gripped by a facehugger, to a beach rendezvous with Morrow’s (Babou Ceesay) Weyland-Yutani forces. Arthur’s chestburster death devastates Smee, whose innocence collapses in a haunting performance by Ajayi. Meanwhile, Wendy, shaken by Isaac’s death in episode 6, escalates her rebellion against Prodigy Corporation. Her telepathic connection to the xenomorph, established earlier, evolves into a bold gamble as she frees it from containment.

The creature slaughters Prodigy scientists and Weyland-Yutani soldiers, acting as her enforcer. Hawley, in a ScreenRant interview, frames this as Wendy’s bid for agency in a world that exploits hybrids, but it challenges fans accustomed to the xenomorph as pure terror. Her control appears tied to a psychic bond, yet the creature’s savagery hints at autonomy, raising doubts about her dominance.

Hermit’s betrayal and Boy’s terrifying ambition

The climax on the escape boat is a gut-wrenching crescendo. Wendy, Hermit, and Nibs (Lily Newmark) confront Prodigy’s security, led by Siberian (Diêm Camille). Nibs, unhinged by memory wipes, attacks Siberian with her stuffed doll, Mr. Strawberry, nearly killing him. In a shocking twist, Hermit shoots Nibs to save Siberian, leaving her possibly dead and Wendy screaming, “What did you do?”. Lawther calls Hermit’s act a human reflex clashing with hybrid loyalty, fracturing his bond with Wendy, who views the Lost Boys as family.

Meanwhile, Boy Kavalier’s obsession with the “eyeball” alien, demonstrating intelligence by reciting pi, takes a sinister turn. His plan to implant it into a human host foreshadows catastrophe. Kirsh’s cryptic rescue of Smee and Slightly, while clashing with Morrow, fuels speculation of his own agenda against Prodigy. The ending amplifies Wendy’s rage, with her xenomorph ally poised to unleash more chaos. Her control hinges on her telepathic link, but fans are concerned that the creature’s instincts could betray her, especially as Boy’s experiments loom. Hermit’s betrayal isolates Wendy, potentially pushing her to lean harder on the xenomorph, while Boy’s plan threatens a new breed of horror.

Expectations for the season 1 final episode of Alien: Earth

The series will conclude with the season finale, which airs September 23, 2025. This episode will likely reveal the fate of Wendy's alliance with the xenomorph. The viewers of X are curious whether Wendy's psychic control will remain effective, or whether the creature's naturally chaotic instincts will take over. Along with this, Hermit's betrayal and Wendy's confrontation with Boy Kavalier may lead Wendy to combat a new horror hybrid species that Boy Kavalier created using an incinerated eyeball alien experiment.



Kirsh's loyalties may lead him to align with Wendy or even betray Prodigy. Nibs's fate is completely uncertain, because we'll continue to wonder whether she will survive Hermit shooting her. Kirsh's character vulnerability may shine some hope on "rebooting" hybrids. Lastly, it is anticipated that Wendy's rebellion against Prodigy and the role of the xenomorph in interaction with Prodigy will decide the eventual demise or survival of Neverland as Wendy continues to confront the corporation, Weyland-Yutani.

Fans can stream Alien: Earth on FX via Hulu, with new episodes dropping every Tuesday. All seven episodes are available to Prime viewers for a chilling finale.

Stay tuned for more such updates!

