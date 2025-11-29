Blue Lights season 3 episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

A screengrab from Blue Lights season 3 (Image via Youtube / BBC)

Blue Lights season 3 episode 4, titled The Parting Class, is set to air soon and continues the gripping drama. In this episode, Annie Conlon faces personal danger, Grace Ellis tries to help Lindsay Singleton deal with her troubled past, and the team handles investigations, domestic threats, and criminal networks. Fans can expect emotional moments and surprising events.

Blue Lights season 3 has been building tension as the team faces challenges in both their work and personal lives. Earlier episodes focused on Annie Conlon dealing with family threats, including a bomb scare at her aunt Bea’s house, while PC Tommy Foster tries to manage his complicated relationship with Aisling Byrne.

At the same time, Donal Fogerty and his associates continue planning dangerous schemes that put everyone on edge. The team has also faced tough ethical decisions and operational problems. They dealt with domestic calls involving potential firearms and workplace politics with Helen McNally and Colly Collins.

On top of this, personal stakes kept rising, with Annie learning shocking news about her mother and the officers confronting threats that test their skills and judgment. Blue Lights keeps mixing suspense with emotional stories and high tension.

Blue Lights season 3 episode 4 airs on Thursday

Blue Lights season 3 episode 4, The Parting Class, airs on Thursday and continues the intense drama that has held viewers since the season began. The new episode focuses on Annie Conlon facing fresh danger and Grace Ellis learning more about Lindsay Singleton’s past. The team also pushes forward against the Ginleys and deals with emotional conflicts and high-pressure investigations.

Where to watch Blue Lights season 3 episode 3

Blue Lights season 3 episode 3 is available to watch in the UK on BBC One, which shows new episodes every week at 9 pm, and it can also be streamed as a full box set on BBC iPlayer. In the US, viewers can watch the series on BritBox and Amazon Video with new episodes released from November 13, 2025 and streaming every Thursday.

What to expect from Blue Lights season 3 episode 4

Episode 4, The Parting Class, keeps the tension high as Grace supports Lindsay Singleton and opens up about her own past, sharing painful memories from her childhood and time in care. Annie faces real danger while attending her mother’s funeral and the team continues to deal with the Ginleys and their growing criminal network.

Aisling struggles with trauma after the incident at the Bunting house and Tommy tries to face his feelings for her while Colly watches the rising threats around them. The episode also follows Dana Morgan’s growing influence, Brendan Higgins’ mental health issues, and the careful steps taken by law enforcement as they try to stay ahead of the criminals.

A brief recap of episode 3 before Blue Lights season 3 episode 4 arrives

Episode 3 opened with Annie finding her aunt Bea watching a news report about a bomb. This created a wave of worry at home as Annie tried to calm her family. PC Tommy Foster stayed close to Aisling and helped her face her growing grief.

Fogerty and Dana Morgan pushed their criminal plans forward without slowing down. At work, Annie faced several dangerous moments. She almost fired her weapon at a plumber and later followed up on suspicious activity that raised new concerns.

The officers handled a series of tense domestic calls. One of them took them to the home of Gavin Bunting, where emotions ran high. They also dealt with workplace issues involving McNally Colly and Sammi Bei. Sandra stepped in to guide Annie and tried to steady her nerves.

Meanwhile, the team picked up Lindsay Singleton from a children’s home as trouble continued to build around her. The episode ended on a sharp cliffhanger as Aisling stepped in to protect Andrea while Gavin attacked her, leaving viewers waiting anxiously for what comes next.

Fans can watch the new episode of Blue Lights season 3 on BBC and BritBox.

