Big Brother UK finalists are confirmed for the 2025 season after a shocking double eviction

Big Brother UK hosts (Image via ITVX)

Big Brother UK saw another double eviction in the latest episode aired on Thursday, November 13, 2025, on ITV2 and ITVX, eliminating housemates Marcus and Teja with the fewest votes, just one day before the grand finale, shattering their hopes of winning the trophy and £100,000 prize.

Cameron, who has already been confirmed a finalist, was joined by the remaining six housemates who survived the public voting to compete for the grand finale set to premiere live on Friday, November 14, 2025, with hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best announcing the winner.

The elimination was announced after a challenge where the house was transformed into the Emerald City, celebrating the upcoming movie Wicked For Good, and the Big Brother UK housemates became the citizens of Oz.

After the task finished, the finalists for Big Brother UK 2025 were revealed to be Cameron, Elsa, Richard, Tate, Jenny, and Emily, who would face public voting, and one of them would be crowned the winner of Big Brother UK.

Here's what happened on the latest episode of Big Brother UK 2025

The latest episode of Big Brother UK delivered one of the biggest twists of the series as the house was completely transformed into The Emerald City in honour of the upcoming Wicked For Good film release.

Housemates woke up surprised to find their home turned green and glittering, with Big Brother UK announcing:

This is Big Brother, welcome to Oz. The Emerald City has arrived here in the Big Brother House. Today, you are no longer Housemates, you are Citizens of Oz competing for good to win your place at the amaze-ifying Emerald City party this evening.

For the day’s task, the housemates were paired up to participate: Richard & Teja, Cameron & Marcus, Emily & Jenny, and Elsa & Tate.

Big Brother UK explained the rules of Oz, telling them:

Pairs must remain together at all times, never leaving each other's side. Citizens of Oz must not swear, must not act in anger and must not bring gloom to the Emerald City. Any horrendible behaviour or being caught without your partner will result in penalties in today's competition.

Big Brother UK added that when they hear the sound of trumpets, they would have to march and not run to the raised platforms in the garden, with the fastest pair earning a time advantage, concluding with a line that said,

And remember that in The Emerald City, goodness always wins.

The main challenge included the pairs to rebuild the Yellow Brick Road while answering questions that had already been asked to the Big Brother UK audience.

After all pairs completed their road, Big Brother UK revealed that their times would be affected by any moments of anger, gloominess, or swearing:

The three quickest pairs will earn their invitations to tonight's Emerald City Party. The slowest pair will spend the night serving their fellow citizens.

Following the Emerald City Party, the housemates were summoned back to the Yellow Brick Road for a mysterious ceremony. Big Brother announced,

Ozians, you stand before The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. He has decided to reward each of you with a very special gift.

Each housemate opened a box, some finding special items like Richard received a golden keyboard, Elsa got a Princess wedding dress, but two housemates were given a ticket home that would end their time on the show.

The moment shocked everyone as Marcus and Teja realised their Oz journey was over just one day before the final.

They were forced to leave immediately, becoming two housemates voted off by the public.

The remaining six housemates, Cameron, Elsa, Richard, Tate, Jenny, and Emily, officially became the finalists who would compete in Friday's live final, with one of them winning the Big Brother UK.

Stay tuned for more updates.