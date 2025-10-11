Big Brother UK contestant George risks parish council disciplinary action after his exit for offensive behavior

George Gilbert from Big Brother UK 2025 (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

George Gilbert, a contestant recently removed from Big Brother UK for repeated use of unacceptable language and behavior, may now face disciplinary action from his local parish council.

The 23-year-old, who serves as a councillor for Finchingfield Parish Council in Essex, was removed from the show following multiple warnings about his conduct.

According to the BBC, a source within the council said that complaints from residents about Gilbert’s televised remarks have prompted officials to consult Braintree District Council’s monitoring officer for advice on possible misconduct proceedings.

Parish council reviews complaints following George Gilbert’s Big Brother UK eviction

Removal from the Big Brother House

ITV confirmed that Gilbert was removed from the Big Brother house with immediate effect after receiving multiple warnings. According to the network, the decision followed the contestant’s "repeated use of unacceptable language and behavior," resulting in his removal from the show and disqualification from further participation.

The broadcaster added that some of Gilbert’s most recent comments would not be aired as they were deemed contrary to broadcast standards.

The contestant had previously received formal warnings from producers during earlier episodes. In one broadcast, Big Brother addressed a specific incident during a game of Truth or Dare, where Gilbert was shown imitating fellow housemate Sam. Big Brother reprimanded him, stating,

“You then went on to mimic Sam using both noises that mocked the way Sam talks and body language that included limp wrists.”

When asked if he understood why the behavior could be considered offensive, Gilbert said he had already discussed the matter, had "apologized," and did not intend to make anyone feel uncomfortable.

Big Brother issued a formal warning and reminded him that all contestants are briefed on the show’s rules regarding language and conduct before entering the house.

ITV confirmed that all participants receive training on respect, dignity, and inclusion as part of the program’s pre-entry process.

Parish council’s response

Following his removal from the show, Gilbert’s conduct has drawn attention in his local community. As per the BBC, a source from Finchingfield Parish Council explained that residents have expressed concern over comments made by Gilbert during the broadcast.

“The council has been made aware of certain views and opinions made by a councillor on the Big Brother programme,” the source said.

The same source added that the council is seeking advice from the Braintree District Council’s monitoring officer regarding potential misconduct action.

According to the report, several residents contacted the parish council, with one email describing Gilbert’s televised remarks as “awful.”

The council has not yet confirmed whether any formal disciplinary process has begun. The BBC report stated that Gilbert’s participation in the show and subsequent removal have “caused problems” for the authority due to public feedback and scrutiny.

Statements and aftermath

During his final conversation with Big Brother, Gilbert acknowledged his removal, saying,

“If that’s what you want to do, then... There’s no point in me trying to convince you otherwise. Sorry, it has ended like this.”

He has not issued any further public statement regarding his departure or the parish council’s response.

Gilbert entered the Big Brother house on September 30. His exit marks the first removal of a contestant this season for breaches of the programme’s conduct policies.

ITV confirmed that all future episodes would continue without him and that his latest comments, which violated broadcast standards, would not be included in the televised material.

Stay tuned for more updates.