Bel-Air season 4 episodes 6-8: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Episodes 6, 7, and 8 of Bel-Air Season 4 will release on Monday, December 8, 2025, as confirmed by Peacock.

These new episodes will drop at 3 a.m. ET and 12 a.m. PT in the United States.

International viewers will also get the episodes the same day.

In India (IST), the episodes will arrive at 1:30 p.m., while fans in the United Kingdom can stream them at 8 a.m.

Viewers in Australia get them at 7 p.m., Japan at 5 p.m., New Zealand at 9 p.m., and Central Europe at 9 a.m.

These times match the updated international release chart shared by Peacock.

Season 4 streams only on Peacock in the US.

The platform offers three plans all three plans carry Bel-Air. Premium Plus removes ads.

Outside the US, JioHotstar holds the streaming rights in India, and episodes arrive in line with the US release.

This drop is important because these episodes close out the season.

Season 4 is also the final season of Bel-Air, with only eight episodes instead of the ten-episode format used in earlier seasons.

This makes Episodes 6-8 the final part of the story.

The series has now followed Will’s journey for four years, ending with major changes in the Banks family.

Sources like Peacock, Deadline, and cast interviews confirm that the show will wrap up every open storyline from Season 3 and Season 4.

These include Will’s struggles, Geoffrey’s past issues, and the family’s current problems.

The final release will also lead into the show’s last big moments, as the cast has teased emotional scenes and important lessons at the end.

What to expect From Bel-Air Season 4 Episodes 6–8

Episode 6, titled Your Crown Is Waiting, will show both Will and Carlton making big choices about their future after high school.

Their lives have been moving in different directions, and this episode will show how they deal with pressure from school, family, and their plans for the next stage.

Phil Banks will also take strong steps to protect the family.

This includes handling the trouble linked to Geoffrey’s criminal past, a story that has been rising since Season 3.

The family’s financial stress will also become more clear, leading to new questions about their stability.

Episode 7, called Soulmates, focuses on the senior lock-in event.

This is where Will and Carlton face issues in their relationships.

Their choices with their partners will shape the rest of the season.

At the same time, the Banks family stands by Viv, who is dealing with her unexpected pregnancy.

Her storyline has been a major part of Season 4, and this episode will show how she handles both pressure and support from the family.

The episode balances school drama with family emotions.

Episode 8, titled The Next Act, is the series finale.

This last episode marks the end of senior year and the end of the show.

Every person in the Banks household will face a major shift.

Some characters will move away, while others will find new goals.

The finale will include guest appearances from Will Smith, Janet Hubert, Tyra Banks, and Snoop Dogg, as confirmed by Peacock and cast interviews.

These guest spots will bring emotional closure and connect the show back to its Fresh Prince roots.

Bel-Air Season 4: Why this final drop matters

Season 4 is the finish line for the series.

With only eight episodes, the final three chapters must close all running plots.

This includes Will’s recovery from his kidnapping, Geoffrey’s fight with his old enemies, LaMarcus’ health scare, and Viv’s pregnancy.

Actor Olly Sholotan, who plays Carlton, told Deadline that the ending is “the best ending these characters could have.”

Fans can expect emotional scenes, strong family moments, and a full wrap-up to Will’s story.

Stay tuned for more updates.