Bel-Air season 4 episode 5 ending explained: Why are Will and Carlton second-guessing Stapleton and Princeton for college?

Will and Carlton are making huge decisions about their future in Bel-Air season 4 episode 5, which dropped alongside episode 4 on December 1. Titled Gorilla Glue and Duct Tape, the latest installment in the series sees Phil prepare the two for life outside of Bel-Air's gates while they grapple with what to do about college.

And while both of them receive excellent college opportunities, the episode ends with Will and Carlton second-guessing. Will is unsure about Stapleton because he's getting less than what he's hoping for. Meanwhile, Carlton is second-guessing Princeton because it's more than what he bargained for.

Meanwhile, Geoffrey and Phil's business with Dom is coming back to haunt them in more ways than one. And one of them could be in serious trouble.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Bel-Air season 4 episode 5. Reader's discretion is advised.

Why are Will and Carlton conflicted about college in Bel-Air season 4 episode 5?

Bel-Air season 4 episode 5 dashes Will's hope of joining USC's varsity. While he's good, the roster is already filled and they don't have an opening for him. But not all hope is lost because he gets a surprise offer from Stapleton University's coach about a full ride. They have a spot that opened after one of their players got injured, and Will is eagerly considering the offer that he visits the campus, meets the other players, and likes everything about Stapleton so far.

However, a talk with the coach after his campus visits makes him second-guess whether accepting Stapleton's offer is the best thing for his future. Will wants to play basketball, but he also wants more outside the court. He wants to major in international business, but the coach explicitly tells him that he wants his players to focus on basketball - to win. And while Will agrees, because he wants to win too, the coach's complete disregard for his college studies and pursuits is enough for him to second-guess accepting the offer.

Bel-Air season 4 episode 5 ends with Will putting off signing the grant agreement with Stapleton. Carlton is having the same issues with Princeton. It's his dream university and he was ecstatic to be accepted, but meeting one of the Princeton alums opens his eyes about what it means for a Black man like him to enter the Princeton gates. There's a lot of pressure and expectations - he has to strive for excellence at all times and prove that he deserves to be in that space.

Carlton thinks it's going to be another four years of Bel-Air Academy, being exhausted from striving for excellence. Like Will, Carlton puts off sending his admission forms to Princeton.

Bel-Air season 4 episode 5: Is Phil in trouble?

Phil may not know it yet, but trouble is looming for him, and for the entire Banks family by extension, by the end of Bel-Air season 4 episode 5. A federal agent and someone from AUSA arrive in Jazz's store at the end of the episode. They want to talk to him about his business with Phil, and if a federal agent is now involved, it only means that things are serious.

Another hint in the episode that Phil is going to face trouble is Pamela, who works for the DCC and has been having an affair with Jazz. She tells Viv that the DCC has tracked suspicious activity in Charlie's, Jazz's vinyl shop where Phil invested. They flagged inflated sales, and it could also be the reason why federal agents went to Jazz to investigate his business ties with Phil.

Bel Air season 4 episode 5: Is Geoffrey considering Dom's offer?

At the end of Bel-Air season 4 episode 5, Geoffrey blows off Phil's invitation to drive his newly restored car. He's in Dom's place to talk about the future Dom has been trying to sell him. Geoffrey may not be 100% considering Dom's offer, but he's taking the time to hear what she has planned.

Dom wants them to work together, but not like the shady things before. She wants to go legit and she wants Geoffrey to be there beside her as her brother. And while Geoffrey is loyal to the Banks family and initially blows off Dom's offer, it looks like he's more open to hearing her piece after his strained conversation with Viv about what he's put the entire family through as of late.

