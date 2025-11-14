Australia’s power trio dominates round one of Quest 4 in Physical: Asia Episode 9

Robert Whittaker (Image via Getty)

Physical: Asia Episode 9 opened with the Master unveiling the first game of Quest 4: the Battle Rope Relay.

All four teams lined up beside heavy ropes, staring into a dim arena as they attempted to decode the challenge.

Alexandra from Australia leaned in early, asking, “Is that ropes?” while Dong-hyun from Korea recognized the format immediately,



“MMA fighters do this all the time. In my experience, it’s very intimidating.”



Japan echoed similar confidence as Nonoka noted,



“Battle ropes are actually a frequent part of wrestling training… I’m really good at them.”



But it was Australia who arrived with the most obvious firepower.

Physical: Asia — Quest 3’s first game: Battle Rope Relay Round 1

The Master announced the rules clearly: only three participants per team would compete, each working in one-minute intervals, switching when the Master called “Change.”

The first round would run for five minutes, and only the top two teams would qualify for the second round.

Australia’s trio — Eloni Vunakece, Robert Whittaker, and Eddie Williams — immediately stood out.

Whittaker summed up their confidence simply,



“We’re good at this. We know we have what it takes to do this.”



Once the whistle blew, Australia launched into one of the strongest opening rounds of Physical: Asia so far.

Alexandra shouted from the sidelines, “Come on, Eloni, keep up the pace!” as Eloni hammered the ropes.

Whittaker delivered one of the most blistering bursts of speed seen all season.

Dom reacted instantly,



“Rob, holy s**t! Oh, my God!”



Eddie Williams anchored the round, maintaining form as the sensor pads lit up rapidly.

Even he acknowledged the effort later, saying,



“Doing battle ropes for a minute is way harder than people think… it takes a lot of muscular endurance.”



Across the arena, Mongolia pushed to keep pace with Enkh-Orgil, who described how he adapted mid-run,



“I started using my shoulders and swinging the ropes simultaneously.”



Japan’s Itoi focused on adjusting his form, explaining,



“I tucked my arms in…which allowed me to better control my hits.”



Korea struggled with fatigue as Seung-yeon admitted, “Time passed really slowly.”

But none of it matched Australia’s output in the first round.

When the Master revealed the scores, the arena erupted.

First place: Australia — 1,336 points.

The margin was convincing. Japan followed in second with 1,194 points, while Mongolia and Korea missed the cut.

Eloni celebrated the moment, reflecting on the intensity,



“It was probably the hardest one…better to release all the energy in the hope of winning.”



Eddie echoed the pride,



“It makes me really proud to be on the leaderboard.”



The trio’s performance not only positioned them as frontrunners but reaffirmed their reputation for overwhelming physicality.

Their aggressive approach of using all three heavy-hitters immediately stood in stark contrast to Mongolia and Korea, both of whom held back their strongest athletes in anticipation of an elimination round.

Physical: Asia underscored how strategy and stamina intersect.

Australia’s gamble paid off, at least for Round 1.

Their decisive lead sent them confidently into Round 2 and briefly placed them in control of Quest 4.

While Japan ultimately delivered the upset later in the episode, Australia’s opening-round dominance remains one of the clearest displays of power in Physical: Asia so far.

Whether their strength can keep up with the show’s escalating brutality remains the core question as Quest 4 continues.

Stay tuned for more updates.