Arizona Lottery shares Mega Millions and pick 3 results for the Nov. 28, 2025 drawing as players check their winning numbers

​Arizona Lottery players can now see the latest winning numbers from the Nov. 28, 2025, draw. Many people look forward to these results to check if they won any prizes, big or small.

For Mega Millions, the winning numbers were: 06, 07, 13, 39, 48, and the Mega Ball was 04.

Players can visit the Arizona Lottery website to check payouts and older results.

The Pick 3 winning numbers were 4, 0, 8.

This game has smaller prizes but is very popular because it is simple and quick.

Arizona also shared results for other draw games.

The Fantasy 5 numbers were 04, 10, 19, 23, 36, and the Triple Twist numbers were 10, 17, 29, 32, 35, 39.

These games give players more chances to win in different ways.

Powerball Details Arizona Players Should Know

Powerball is one of the biggest lottery games in the country, and many Arizona players join in every week. The drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 7:59 p.m. Arizona time.

A Powerball ticket costs $2 per play.

To play, you need to pick five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls and one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball. You can choose the numbers yourself or let the machine pick them for you.

There are nine ways to win, starting from matching just the red Powerball to winning the grand prize by matching all five white balls plus the Powerball. Smaller prizes can be $4, $7, $100 or $1 million, depending on your match.

Players can also add Power Play for an extra $1, which can multiply non-jackpot prizes up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

How to Claim Your Arizona Lottery Prize

If you win a prize, most Arizona Lottery retailers can pay up to $100, and many stores can pay up to $599.

For prizes over $599, you can claim your winnings by mail or by visiting one of the Arizona Lottery offices in Phoenix, Tucson, Sky Harbor Airport or Kingman.

You must sign the back of your ticket and bring a government ID if you are claiming it in person.

Arizona lottery tickets can be bought at gas stations, convenience stores, grocery stores and even at some airport terminals.

Players can also buy tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier.