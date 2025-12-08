Are Maddie and Tae sisters? Reasons behind splitting up explored as country duo announce heartbreaking decision to part ways

Maddie Font (L) and Tae Kerr of Maddie & Tae visit SiriusXM's The Highway with host Storme Warren at SiriusXM Studios on September 08, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Country duo Maddie and Tae announced on Instagram on December 8 that they are splitting up. Madison "Maddie" Marlow Font and Taylor "Tae" Dye Kerr thanked their fans for supporting them over the years and asked them to watch over them as they pursue their "new dreams."

Maddie and Tae are not sisters. They met through the same vocal coach while they were high school students. The duo started making music in 2014.

They told People magazine that they currently don't feel "aligned" to make music together. However, Maddie and Tae plan on keeping their split "open-ended," saying they might go on tour or make music together in the future.

Tae is planning to be a stay-at-home mom to her two kids, Leighton and Chapel. She is married to songwriter-producer Josh Kerr. Maddie, on the other hand, will be a solo artist while raising her son, Forrest, with her husband, Jonah.

Taylor called the separation a "heartbreaking decision," and Madison revealed that she realised last year, while touring, that Tae was affected by being away from her family.

During a phone call in September of this year, Madison asked Taylor what she wanted to do, and she replied that she wanted to be with her family. Kerr shared that they then started crying and had always thought the split conversation would take place in person, with them hugging each other.

"Maddie was just like, 'Tell me where your heart is.' And I was like, 'My heart is at home.' And she said, 'Okay. Then that's what we need to do.' We both knew this conversation was coming eventually. I never imagined it would be on the phone. I always thought we'd get to be in person and hug each other," Taylor stated.

Maddie and Tae told the news outlet that they told their management, Otter Creek Entertainment, about their decision, and in the next couple of months, they stayed quiet, waiting for the right moment to share the news with their fans.

More details on the Maddie and Tae split

The Country duo told People magazine that they both have strong faith in God and believe that God played a significant role in bringing them together. Kerr stated that because of this, their decisions have been "easy" to make.

"We've been attached at the hips since we were 15 years old, and we always felt God pull us in the same direction. All of our decisions have been easy," she noted.

Tae shared that she might appear in her producer-husband's projects, and even make a guest appearance in Maddie's solo music. Font shared that she is interested in R&B and soul sounds and might even incorporate Gospel elements into her music.

According to their website, Maddie and Tae will perform at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville on December 11. Next year, they would go on a short tour.

They will also perform at the Winstock Country Music Festival on June 19, 2026. Stay tuned for more updates on Maddie and Tae.