Are Busta Rhymes and Tracy Morgan related? Rapper loses temper after TikTok content creator jokingly identifies him as the comedian

Busta Rhymes attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Busta Rhymes is going viral after he lost his temper at a young TikToker. The incident took place at the Art Basel festival in Miami on December 7. The content creator was filming a video with Rhymes when he jokingly called him Tracy Morgan.

Busta Rhymes, whose real name is Trevor George Smith Jr., immediately told the TikToker's associate to stop filming and told him to repeat what he said.

The young boy said that everyone was supposedly calling him Tracy Morgan, to which Smith replied that no one except the TikToker said it.

Busta Rhymes and Tracy Morgan are not related. TMZ uploaded the video of the interaction on TikTok, where it went viral. In it, Funny Salesman, a fellow social media creator, was in the crowd, looking on as the heated conversation unfolded.

The rapper could be heard advising the boy that when people try to "be funny" and "play with" a grown man, they get "fucked up." The content creator eventually left the place with Funny Salesman.

"I'm taking a picture to show love, and you're trying to be funny... You don't play with a grown man, little boy. That's how people get fucked up," the rapper stated.

This year, Busta Rhymes was accused of physical assault by his former assistant

The rapper turned himself in after he punched his then-assistant Dashiel Gables several times in the face.

The incident took place in January 2025, and the 50-year-old former staff member filed a lawsuit against Smith in August.

Gables stated in the filing that his daughter called him during working hours, and he did not pick up. He then texted her, which supposedly angered Busta Rhymes.

He was punched several times by the rapper for being on his phone.

Dashiel claimed that he started working for Smith in 2024 and was paid $200 per day.

He noted that the rapper allegedly verbally abused him every day, spat at him, made him work 18 hours a day without paying for overtime, and made "unreasonable" demands.

Dashiel Gables also mentioned that after the assault took place, he had to be hospitalized, and he also filed a police report. Dashiel could not get another job after the altercation.

The former assistant told the Guardian in a statement that he continued to work for Smith because he needed the money.

"I worked my heart out for Busta. Long hours, day and night, weekends, you name it. He bullied me from day one. He regularly insulted me, called me names and slurs, screamed at me in front of other people... But I stuck around, because I needed the work and I thought things would get better," Dashiel noted.

Busta Rhymes also gave a statement to the news outlet, calling Gables "a disgruntled former assistant."

He denied the abusive work environment allegations and claimed that Dashiel filed the lawsuit to "damage" his reputation. Busta Rhymes filed a countersuit on October 13.

Meanwhile, the recent video with the TikToker is going viral on social media, seemingly amusing netizens. Stay tuned for more updates on the rapper.