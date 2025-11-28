Are Black Friday sales still on for New Balance? More details explored

SHANGHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 17, 2023 - Citizens take part in New Blance promotion event in Shanghai, China, Nov 17, 2023. (Photo by Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Black Friday 2025 was on November 28, a day after Thanksgiving and several brands, including New Balance sold products at a 40% discount.

Black Friday sales are still ongoing on their site, and several of their bestselling sneakers, including the 574 Core and Fresh Foam, as well as athleisure wear, still retain their original price tags from yesterday.

Retail giant Amazon initially offered Early Black Friday sales on some New Balance sneaker silhouettes and active wear.

For as low as $6, you could grab the New Balance Impulse Run tank top. The bestselling FuelCell Rebel V5 was sold for as low as $123 on Amazon.

If you missed out on the sale, check out New Balance’s official website for mouthwatering deals.

More details on New Balance Black Friday deals

Sneaker deals are available, and there are limited-time offers on select colors. The 574 Core is now available for $74.99, down from its original price of $99.99.

A men’s Fresh Foam 680v8 in striking blue with a white sole is available to shop for $63.99 from $79.99.

A Sports Essentials teal green hoodie is on sale for $41.99 from $69.99. A stunning pink Fresh Foam X 1080v14 is now available at 33% off—$110.49 from $164.99.

The bestselling 327 silhouette, dressed in a variety of cool tones, is now available for $81.89, down from $104.99 on the website.

The Sports Essentials Fleece joggers in versatile black are selling for $38.99, down from $64.99. There is an opportunity to cop the Linear Heritage Fleece full zip hoodie for $44.99 from $74.99.

The Classic 2002R, dressed in cool black, is selling for $115.99.

The Active QTR socks in multiple shades are now selling for $13.99, down from $19.99. Shop the Fresh Foam Arishi v4 lace in the prettiest neon colors for your big kids at $44.99, down from $59.99.

The Athletics Sling Bag will come in handy for gym enthusiasts and is now priced at $41.99, down from $69.99. Hurry up and shop these incredible deals while the offers last.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more information on Black Friday deals.